The Philadelphia Phillies dropped their third straight game on Thursday night, falling 3-2 to the Washington Nationals in a tight NL East battle at Nationals Park. Despite a strong outing from Jesus Luzardo, the Phillies couldn’t generate enough late offense, leading shortstop Trea Turner to offer a blunt assessment of the club's struggles.

The game started on a promising note for the Phillies. Bryson Stott opened the scoring in the third inning with a leadoff double and came around to score on a fielder’s choice. An infield single helped set the table again in the fifth, leading to a 2-1 lead courtesy of a 105 mph RBI double from Kyle Schwarber. But the Nationals had answers each time. Paul DeJong tied the game with a solo home run off Luzardo in the fourth, and in the seventh, Jose Tena delivered a go-ahead two-run single past a drawn-in infield to flip the score for good.

Luzardo delivered another quality start, allowing just one run through six innings before running into trouble in the seventh. He exited after surrendering a walk, a double to Riley Adams and another walk, with all three baserunners eventually coming around to score. He finished with more than six innings tossed, four hits, three earned runs, three walks and seven strikeouts.

Philadelphia had chances late, including a runner on third in the ninth, but couldn’t capitalize. Turner — who went 3-for-4 with all infield hits — struck out to end the game after an eight-pitch at-bat.

In an article by MLB’s Drew McDonald, posted to the league’s official website, Turner addressed the frustration of wasting Luzardo’s effort.

“We wish we could have pulled it out. The effort was there which was nice, but we just couldn’t get enough offense going.”

That theme has followed the Phillies during their current losing streak. The offense went just 1-for-6 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base Thursday. Over their last three games, they’ve scored just three runs total — a significant downturn at a critical point in the NL East standings.

The defeat also came with another concern, as the Phillies shortstop appeared to be running with discomfort. While there was no official update postgame, it’s a situation worth monitoring as the series continues.

Philadelphia’s bullpen wasn’t able to bail out the 27-year-old pitcher in the seventh. Orion Kerkering entered with the bases loaded and allowed a sacrifice fly followed by Tena’s game-deciding single.

With the loss, the Phillies remain atop the NL East but saw their margin shrink in an increasingly tight division race. The pressure is mounting as the schedule continues with heavy travel and few off days. Philadelphia’s next chance to bounce back comes Friday night when Zack Wheeler takes the mound against Washington left-hander MacKenzie Gore.

Turner’s message was clear — the effort is there, but if the Phillies want to bring home a World Series championship, the production by the NL-East leaders needs to match.