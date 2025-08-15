The Minnesota Timberwolves are nearing a decision on their final roster spot for the 2025-26 season, and all indications point to Bones Hyland as the frontrunner, according to The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski. The Timberwolves are seeking a guard to provide depth behind Mike Conley and Rob Dillingham, and Hyland appears to be the most appealing option among several candidates.

“The Wolves have looked into several candidates for the spot, including Malcolm Brogdon, Cam Payne and Landry Shamet, league sources told The Athletic,” Krawcyznski reported. “However, all indications are that Bones Hyland is the front-runner to get that final spot, league sources said. Hyland signed a two-way contract with the Wolves in February, played briefly in Iowa, and spent the rest of his time with the Timberwolves.”

Hyland, 25, signed a two-way contract with Minnesota in February 2025 after Minnesota claimed him off waivers from Atlanta, which had briefly acquired him from the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade that sent Bogdan Bogdanovic back to Los Angeles.

Last season, he appeared in four NBA games for Minnesota, averaging 1.3 points per game, and also had notable performances in the G League with the Iowa Wolves, including a 39-point outing in only his second game.

A first-round pick (26th overall) by the Denver Nuggets in 2021, Hyland spent three seasons with Denver and parts of two seasons with the Clippers prior to joining Minnesota. In his career, he has appeared in 182 regular-season games, including 19 games scoring 20 or more points.

His career highlights include a 37-point performance with the Clippers in April 2024 and a playoff appearance with Denver. Hyland also had a strong rookie season in Denver, averaging 10.1 points in 69 games, and posted a career-high 12.1 points per game in 42 appearances during the 2022-23 season.

While Hyland is the likely choice, the Timberwolves have also explored other options. Malcolm Brogdon, Cam Payne, and Landry Shamet are unrestricted free agents who have garnered interest.

Brogdon, 32, played 24 games for the Washington Wizards last season, averaging 12.7 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game on 43.3% shooting from the field.

Payne appeared in 72 games for the New York Knicks, posting 6.9 points and 2.8 assists per game, while Shamet, also with the Knicks, averaged 5.7 points in 50 games.

Although they have experience, Hyland’s familiarity with Minnesota’s system and his previous G League success give him the edge for the final roster spot.

The Timberwolves are expected to return their core starting lineup next season with Conley, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert. Minnesota reached the Western Conference Finals last season but fell to the Oklahoma City Thunder in five games. Adding a guard like Hyland would bolster the team’s backcourt depth and provide a potential playmaker to help free up Edwards.