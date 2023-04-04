Loves Arsenal and the Los Angeles Clippers, so his loyalty can never be questioned. This guy has been through enough sports trauma for one lifetime.

The Washington Wizards appear to be stuck in mediocrity, as they currently have a 34-44 record at the moment. And there seems to be no easy fixes present for the team in the nation’s capital. Some fans may say that this is exactly what happens when you lock up Bradley Beal to a supermax contract with a full no-trade clause, but what should the Wizards have done? Lose their best player for nothing in free agency?

And there may be more mediocrity to come for the Wizards in the future, unless they magically luck into the number one pick and draft Victor Wembanyama in June. The Wizards reportedly want to keep Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma by re-signing them to monster deals, clogging up their cap space even further for a core that doesn’t exactly scream playoff-caliber.

There’s a certain kind of admirability when a team decides to float in the dreaded NBA middle ground, trying to compete for a lower-end playoff spot year-in year-out with the hopes of adding a game-changing presence later down the line that elevates the team from also-rans to battering rams. And that, one would think, is where the Wizards are at the moment.

Of course, it will be difficult for the Wizards to outbid other teams in potential blockbuster trades due to their lack of a true blue-chip prospect. They may have drafted solid role players over the past few drafts, but it’s difficult to envision those pieces functioning as the centerpiece of a blockbuster deal.

As a result, the Wizards are likelier to pull off trades that improve the team on the margins. Here are four trade targets the Wizards could set their sights on when the 2023 NBA offseason kicks off.

Tyus Jones

There’s almost a zero percent chance that a contending team like the Memphis Grizzlies would willingly trade away arguably the best backup point guard in the league in Tyus Jones, especially when Ja Morant hasn’t particularly been on his best behavior off the court. His contract is also as team friendly as it gets, as he’s set to make $14.5 million during the 2023-24 season.

But it won’t hurt for the Wizards to try regardless.

Jones’ feel for the game is top-notch, which helps him set up his teammates well and tally some deflections and steals on the defensive end. And this is especially apparent whenever Morant is out. In 21 games as a starter this season, Jones has averaged 16.6 points and 8.0 dimes per game on 49.8 percent shooting from the field and 42.2 percent from deep – starting-caliber numbers.

It may be difficult to envision Jones deciding to throw away a chance to contend for a ring given the Grizzlies’ ascendant trajectory, but perhaps the Wizards could turn his head by giving him the starting opportunity of a lifetime, helping him earn even more when he hits free agency in 2024.

Delon Wright and Monte Morris have had their flashes of solid floor general play. Wright, especially, has been rock-solid for the Wizards on the defensive end. But for the Wizards to take the next step, they will need to accumulate more talented players around Bradley Beal. And Tyus Jones helps in that regard.

Kevin Porter Jr.

Kevin Porter Jr. may not be the best fit alongside Bradley Beal, given Porter’s shoot-first tendencies. His inexperience also makes him far from the ideal fit to lead a veteran team’s offense. But as is the case in professional sports, teams should bet on talent, not necessarily on fit.

One may wonder why in the world would the Houston Rockets decide to trade away Porter, a 22-year old point guard who’s yet to enter the prime of his career, during their rebuld. But there have been rumblings regarding the Rockets’ plans to expedite their contending timeline by adding the likes of James Harden and Jaylen Brown.

If that happens, the Rockets could very well decide to cut bait on Porter, his team-friendly contract notwithstanding. And when that happens, the Wizards should jump on that opportunity.

Larry Nance Jr.

The Wizards, should they re-sign Kristaps Porzingis and Kyle Kuzma, will have three solid frontcourt pieces in town. (Daniel Gafford is the other.) So at first glance, targeting New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. may not be the best use of resources.

But if there’s anything Nance provides his teams with, it’s defensive versatility in today’s pace-and-space NBA. A big who can hang with most players on the perimeter, Nance is as underrated a piece to have with contention in mind as they come.

The problem would be the Pelicans’ willingness to give Nance up. New Orleans has ambitions of competing for years to come, and Nance should play a huge part in a potential deep playoff run as a much-needed change of pace from the lumbering Jonas Valanciunas.

Robert Covington

When the Los Angeles Clippers traded for Robert Covington in 2022, fans became excited with the idea of putting yet another versatile, two-way wing alongside Kawhi Leonard and Paul George. But for much of the 2022-23 campaign, Covington has found himself sitting on the bench, relegated to throwing t-shirts to the crowd during timeouts.

Given how punitive the new collective bargaining agreement would be to high-spending teams, the Clippers could very well decide to cut Covington loose, and the Wizards should be very happy to welcome RoCo with open arms.