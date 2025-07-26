Former Los Angeles Lakers center Shaquille O'Neal has not been shy with his thoughts about Rudy Gobert. The NBA legend has complained about the Minnesota Timberwolves center and his play style for years. When talking about his case to get into the Basketball Hall of Fame, O'Neal declared that he would wear a dress if it happened. Richard Jefferson is going to hold him to that.

Earlier this week, O'Neal was on his podcast when he spoke about Gobert. To him, the Timberwolves center makes too much money to play like he does.

“As the President of the Big Man Alliance, you’re making big money, play like a f***ing big man, that’s it,” O'Neal said. “Play like a f***ing big man. Throw some bows, knock some people out. Don’t be letting little white dudes from Denver dunk on you and than talk s**t to you. Than you’re going to grab them by the neck at the last second. Come on bro.”

O'Neal then made a promise that went viral.

“If Rudy Gobert gets into the Hall of Fame, I'll wear this dress to the motherf***ing ceremony,” O'Neal said.

Jefferson's response was curt, astonished that O'Neal said that.

“Rudy Gobert is going to be a Hall of Famer… Shaq you 1,000% will be wearing a dress” Richard Jefferson can't wait to see Shaquille O’Neal in a dress when Rudy Gobert makes the Hall of Fame 😂 (via @RoadTrippinPod)

“Yo, Shaq's gonna wear a dress to a ceremony? That is awesome,”Jefferson said. “That's all I got, cause Rudy Gobert is going to be a Hall-of-Famer. There's a 99.8% chance he is going to be a Hall-of-Famer.”

Jefferson went on to call out Shaq and older players for being too critical of today's players and their salaries.

“Whenever a person from a prior generation complains about the money that the next generation's getting, it's so misguided and so out of place,” Jefferson said.

At this point in his career, Gobert has made a little more than $30 million less than O'Neal made as a player.

O'Neal is not the only analyst who dislikes his game. However, Gobert's four Defensive Player of the Year awards will propel him into the Hall of Fame. He has a few seasons left in Minnesota to improve his case, despite what his haters say.