When news broke that Terry “Hulk Hogan” Bollea passed away at 71, it left the wrestling world in shock.

From a pure wrestling perspective, Hogan was an all-time star, a genre-defining figure who set the blueprint for what it means to be a “sports entertainer,” with current stars still emulating his bag of tricks to this day.

So, when WWE's first show after his passing, Friday Night SmackDown, opened up in Cleveland, it wasn't too surprising to see Triple H lead the locker room out onto the stage for some kind words and the promotion's customary 10 bell salute.

“Ladies and gentlemen, yesterday, we lost one of the biggest and most globally recognized icons in the world. A man I grew up watching, was fortunate enough to share the ring with, and like so many of us, were honored to call a friend. The truth is, he captivated millions of people and inspired them around the globe,” Triple H declared.

“We would not be standing here right now, all of us together, if it was not for him. So please help us honor him now, as we give a ten bell salute to Terry Bollea, the one and the only, the immortal, Hulk Hogan.”

Has Hogan's legacy been forever impacted by his post-wrestling career? Yes, as his final interaction with fans on RAW back in January clearly proves, but there would be no WWE without Hogan, and the promotion made sure to pay tribute to that as a result.

Tonight, WWE remembers the legendary Hulk Hogan with a 10-bell salute. pic.twitter.com/66vGLZv7bH — WWE (@WWE) July 26, 2025

Triple H narrates WWE tribute video to Hulk Hogan

After watching the WWE locker room pay respect to Hogan, SmackDown aired a video package narrated by Triple H that broke down every step of his storied career, from his childhood playing bass guitar to the nWo, and beyond.

“Hulk Hogan defines sports entertainment. Hulk Hogan is sports entertainment. The bronze physique, the 24-inch pythons, the bandana. Power, personality, persona. He was a box office attraction, a global icon. But before all that, he was Terry,” Triple H narrated.

“In 1953, Terry Gene Bollea was born in Augusta, Georgia. He loved sports, and he played the bass guitar while chasing his musical dreams. He was first known under a mask as the Super Destroyer in 1977. He made his WWE debut in 1979. Hogan's allure grew from Shea Stadium to Hollywood, where he got his big break in Rocky III. Then this. At Madison Square Garden on January 23rd, 1984: The day Hulkamania was born. Hulk Hogan was woven into pop culture. He was a slice of Americana. Rock and wrestling, the Grammys, Saturday Night Live. And the grandest stage in them all, Wrestlemania.”

Triple H then broke down HulkaMania, detailing how the grappler defined the business during WWE's Golden Age.

“Then, in 1987, at WrestleMania III, Hogan did the unthinkable. His rivalries became stuff of legend. ‘Rowdy' Roddy Piper. ‘Machoman' Randy Savage. The Ultimate Warrior. By the early 90s, Hollywood came calling again. There were TV series and more movies before a shocking arrival in WCW. From the ultimate hero, The Hulkster, to the worst villain, Hollywood Hulk Hogan. The New World Order, who turned the business upside down. Hogan came home in 2002. And there was only one man to mark the occasion and match his stardom,” Triple H shared.

“Three years later, in 2005, Hogan was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame. In the years that followed, Hogan never left the spotlight. Across decades and so many changes to the business. Somehow, Hogan's charisma and connection to the audience always remained. While his steps slowed, his work ethic never did. And his influence never wavered. From young to old, Hogan was the ultimate hero, even till the end. On July 24th, 2025, surrounded by family and friends, Terry' Hulk Hogan' Balea passed away. He was 71 years old. But Hulkamania will live forever. Gone but not forgotten, the incredible Hulk Hogan.”

Although Hogan's legacy will be debated indefinitely, one thing is clear: Hogan may be gone, but he will truly never be forgotten.