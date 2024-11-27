There have already been a few surprises in the NBA this season, most notably the combustion of the Philadelphia 76ers and the 8-10 start by the feisty Brooklyn Nets, but the campaign is unfortunately going as anticipated for the Washington Wizards (2-14). The beleaguered franchise is alone in last place with a 2-14 record, suffering through a 12-game losing streak. Alex Sarr is emitting some light amid the seemingly endless darkness, however.

The rookie center is growing more comfortable on the court by the night. He posted 20 points, seven rebounds, one steal and one block while knocking down 4-of-5 attempts from 3-point range in a 127-108 loss to the Chicago Bulls. He made sure to give the home crowd in Capital One Arena something to smile about by displaying more promise and etching his name in franchise history.

Sarr joins three-time All-Star Bradley Beal and teammate Bilal Coulibaly as the only teenagers to record multiple 20-point games for the Wizards, per StatMamba. Calamity still awaits Washington and its fans, but the No. 2 overall pick is giving them a reason to believe that a turnaround may one day come.

Can Alex Sarr eventually help end the Wizards' misery?



Sarr practically secured himself a spot on this team through his pre-draft actions and is now determined to quickly become a building block of the next era of Wizards basketball. He was averaging 10.0 points on only 36 percent shooting ahead of Tuesday night's matchup, but he is starting to find his way in The Association.

Alongside French countryman Coulibaly, Corey Kispert and fellow rookie Kyshawn George, the 19-year-old big man is looking to resuscitate the ailing franchise. If and when Kyle Kuzma (game-high 23 points against Bulls) and Jordan Poole are shipped out for more future assets, Alex Sarr should be asked to lead the Wizards.

But for now, his main focus needs to be on development. Although a milestone is nice, he and his teammates are starving for a win. They will try to secure one on Wednesday versus the incoming Los Angeles Clippers (11-8).