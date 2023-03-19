ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Kyle Kuzma finished Saturday’s contest, a 132-118 loss to the Sacramento Kings, with a game-high 33 points. It’s surprising the Washington Wizards forward even finished the game at all after watching the first minute of action.

Kuzma banked in a leaning triple on the right wing on his very first attempt. His momentum carried him into the sidelines, leading him to make contact with a fan sitting courtside and hurt his ankle. Kuz quickly asked to be subbed out of the game and hobbled his way into the locker room. Check out the unfortunate moment below:

“The fan was standing up, just trying to get to their seat,” said Kyle Kuzma on the ill-fated fan interaction. “And I shot it and kind of rolled it. It sucks, especially on the first play of the game.”

Kuzma looked to be in serious pain as he checked out, but somehow managed to make his way back to the court after just under six minutes of game action. The Wizards star would go on to lead both sides in scoring with his 33 points, his highest total in over a month, to go along with seven rebounds and three assists. The versatile wing even managed to pull off a chasedown block just a few moments after re-entering the game:

All heart from Kuzma on this chase-down block pic.twitter.com/ud1siLCyyn — NBC Sports Wizards (@NBCSWizards) March 19, 2023

Despite playing through the injury, Kyle Kuzma definitely felt the effects once the adrenaline waned.

“It’s pretty swollen. It’s pretty swollen right now. I’m just trying to fight through it,” he said.

Kyle Kuzma rolled his ankle on a fan early in the game tonight. He returned, but afterwards was walking with a limp. Here’s him describing what happened: pic.twitter.com/ThXzj2HFsC — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) March 19, 2023

Despite Kuzma’s best efforts, the Wizards fell short against the visiting Kings side. The loss dropped them to a game and a half out of the 10th seed.