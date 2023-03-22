The Denver Nuggets (48-24) visit the Washington Wizards (32-40) on Wednesday night! Action tips off at 7:10 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Nuggets-Wizards prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Denver has won two of their last three games and remains in first place in the Western Conference. The Nuggets covered 54% of their games while 50% went over the projected point total. Washington has lost three straight and dropped to 12th place in the Eastern Conference. The Wizards covered 46% of their games while 51% went under. This will be the second and final meeting between the cross-conference foes. Denver blitzed the Washington defense back in December en route to a 141-128 win.

Here are the Nuggets-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Nuggets-Wizards Odds

Denver Nuggets: -7 (-110)

Washington Wizards: +7 (-110)

Over: 228 (-110)

Under: 228 (-110)

How To Watch Nuggets vs. Wizards

TV: Altitude, NBCS Washington

Stream: NBA League Pass

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET/ 4:00 p.m. PT

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Nuggets Could Cover The Spread

Denver has sputtered of late but remains comfortably in first place in the West. The Nuggets find themselves as serious NBA Finals contenders and have a great chance to cover tonight thanks to their elite offense. Denver averages 116.6 PPG – the seventh-highest mark in the league. They are near the top of the league in a number of offensive metrics including fast break scoring (fifth), points in the paint (fourth), and assists per game (second). Additionally, they are arguably the most efficient offense in the league as they rank first in overall field goal percentage and second in both two and three-point field goal percentages. That bodes well for their chances of covering tonight considering the Wizards rank outside the top half of the league in points allowed.

Denver features a deep roster with a number of quality role players. However, the Nuggets’ offense revolves first and foremost around big man Nikola Jokic. Jokic is in the midst of another incredible season, averaging 24.7 PPG, 11.9 RPG, and 9.9 APG. While he has fallen out of the top spot on the MVP ladder, he still holds the second-best odds to win the award at +300. The Joker had one of his best offensive games of the season in their previous win over the Wizards. Jokic dropped 43 points to go along with 14 rebounds and eight assists while shooting an eye-popping 17/20 from the floor. Coming off a massive 22-point, 17-rebound, 10-assist triple-double, expect Jokic to be locked and loaded with two full days of rest.

The X-factor for the Nuggets tonight is forward Aaron Gordon. Gordon played a pivotal role in their earlier win over Washington, scoring 22 points and securing seven rebounds. While the former top-five pick’s production has fallen off somewhat since the All-Star break, he has continued to showcase his all-around game. Over the last 11 games, Gordon averaged 13.6 PPG, 5.5 RPG, and 3.3 APG. While he has struggled from three over that span, Gordon has maintained a strong 54% field goal percentage.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

Washington looked to be turning things around but now find themselves losers of three straight entering the home stretch of the season. The Wizards desperately need a win here and thus are a solid bet to cover as sizable home underdogs. Washington features a solid but not spectacular roster that ranks 22nd in scoring and 16th in points allowed. While the Wizards’ defense isn’t anything to write home about, they do excel at protecting the rim thanks to their eighth-ranked block rate. However, the biggest factor in them covering tonight may be decided on the glass. Washington ranks seventh in the league in rebound rate. Matched up with Denver’s fourth-ranked rebounding unit, whoever can dominate the boards may very well come out ahead.

Washington features a big three that can rival nearly anyone in the league as they their core three guys each averaged over 20 points per game since the All-Star break. Big man Kirstaps Porzingis leads the team with 23.6 PPG over that span while also chipping in 7.6 RPG and 1.8 blocks per game. The seven-footer has been lights out from three as well, nailing 2.5 triples per game on 40% shooting.

Guard Bradley Beal is right there with him, averaging 23.6 PPG and 6.1 APG. Along with forward Kyle Kozma’s 20.4 PPG, the Wizards have three guys that have the potential to go off for big nights. Neither Beal nor Porzingis played in their earlier matchup with Denver – perhaps indicating a vast improvement over their earlier 13-point loss.

Final Nuggets-Wizards Prediction & Pick

Given Denver’s recent vulnerabilities and Washington’s health, the Wizards should be able to keep things close tonight at home.

Final Nuggets-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards +7 (-110)