By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

Right now, there’s a lot of buzz surrounding Kyle Kuzma and his future with the Washington Wizards. With the 27-year-old potentially a flight risk for the Wizards this summer (he has a player option for next year), a handful of teams have already been linked to a potential trade for the 6-foot-9 forward.

According to NBA insider Eric Pincus of Bleacher Report, Kuzma has every intention of exploring free agency this summer as he looks to secure a more lucrative deal. He may not get this in Washington, which is why this could very well be his final season with the Wizards:

“He wants out,” an NBA source said. “He’s looking for over $20 million a season and in a big market [or with a contender].”

For the Wizards, this means that they will likely want to get as much value out of Kuzma now instead of letting him walk away as a free agent in the offseason. As such, a move away from D.C. becomes a real possibility for him prior to the February trade deadline.

Pincus also reports that there are already a handful of teams that are monitoring Kuzma’s situation in Washington. The Los Angeles Lakers are in the mix with Kuzma potentially looking at a reunion with LeBron James and Co. The Sacramento Kings, who missed out on Kuz when the Lakers tarded him to the Wizards last season, is reportedly also showing interest.

The New York Knicks is another possible destination for Kuzma, with the one-time NBA champ possessing ties with Knicks president Leon Rose via Kyle’s sports agency, CAA. Finally, the Phoenix Suns are also rumored to be interested in Kuzma’s services with a potential swap reportedly centered around Cameron Johnson and Jae Crowder.

What you can say for sure is that Kyle Kuzma has no shortage of suitors. He could very well be playing in his final weeks in the capital.