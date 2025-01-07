The Washington Wizards will host the Houston Rockets on Tuesday at Capital One Arena. Jordan Poole, Bilal Coulibaly, and Carlton Carrington are all listed as questionable on the team's injury report. Poole has a left hip contusion, Coulibaly has a non-COVID illness, and Carrington has right ankle soreness.

Here's everything we know about their injuries and playing status vs. the Rockets.

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Jordan Poole injury status vs. Rockets

Poole missed the Wizards' 110-98 loss to the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday due to his hip ailment. The sixth-year guard has been productive while battling injuries in recent weeks, averaging 27.5 points and 4.3 assists on 44/44/81 shooting splits over his last six appearances. A questionable tag inspires some hope that Poole will be able to take the floor vs. Houston after he was a late scratch for Washington's last game.

Coulibaly has missed the Wizards' last two games due to illness. The No. 7 pick in the 2023 draft has averaged 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals on 43/30/79 shooting splits over 29 appearances during his sophomore campaign.

Carrington popped up on Washington's injury report ahead of the Houston matchup due to his ankle ailment. The 19-year-old guard played 34 minutes during Sunday's loss to New Orleans, posting 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists on 6-of-9 shooting from the field and 4-of-7 from three. He's shown promise this season after the Wizards selected him 14th overall out of Pittsburg, averaging 9.2 points, 4.3 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 42/36/82 shooting splits.

The Wizards will also be without Malcolm Brogdon and Marvin Bagley vs. Houston. Brogdon exited Sunday's loss with a right foot injury. The veteran guard has averaged 13.8 points and 3.9 assists on 44/31/89 shooting splits after joining Washington from the Portland Trail Blazers as part of a package for Deni Avdija.

Bagley has been sidelined by a knee sprain since Christmas. The former No. 2 overall pick has averaged 4.9 points and 2.9 rebounds on 53.5 percent shooting over 19 appearances after joining Washington in a trade this offseason.

The Wizards have won three of their last nine games following a 3-21 start to the season. They'll face a tough test against the Rockets, who hold the NBA's fourth-best record at 23-12.