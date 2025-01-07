ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Houston Rockets head to the nations capital to take on the Washington Wizards Tuesday night. Below we will continue our NBA odds series with a Rockets-Wizards prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Rockets-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Rockets-Wizards Odds

Houston Rockets: -10 (-114)

Moneyline: -480

Washington Wizards: +10 (-106)

Moneyline: +370

Over: 225.5 (-110)

Under: 225.5 (-110)

How To Watch Rockets vs. Wizards

Time: 7:00 PM ET/4:00 PM PT

TV: Space City Home Network, Monumental Sports Network

Why the Rockets Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Rockets just lost an important piece of their team with Jabari Smith getting hurt a few days ago. However, they still have other good players. The most impressive is Alperen Sengun. Sengun averages 18.8 points per game, and 10.4 rebounds. In the first matchup with Washington, Sengun had 27 points and 17 rebounds. I would not be surprised if Sengun had another game like that against the Wizards Monday night. Doing so would help the Rockets win the game.

Washington is the worst defensive team in the NBA. They allow 121.8 points per game, and teams shoot 47.2 percent against them. Along with that, teams shoot the third-most shots against the Wizards. Washington plays at a high pace, and that actually hurts them. Houston should not have much of a problem dominating on offense. The Rockets have to take advantage of the terrible defense the Wizards play.

The Rockets are one of the best defensive teams. They allow the 106.7 points per game, which ranks third in the NBA. Teams shoot 44.2 percent against them, and that is the second-lowest in the league. Along with that, teams have the lowest free throw percentage against the rockets. That means they are fouling the right people. The Wizards do not do a great job scoring the basketball, and they were held to just 92 points in the first matchup. Houston should be able to have a similar defensive game.

Why the Wizards Could Cover the Spread/Win

Houston can play defense, but they are not as good on the offensive end of the floor. They score under 110 points per game, and their field goal percentage is the second-worst in the NBA. Houston also has the second-worst three-point percentage. The Rockets do not shoot the ball well, and the Wizards have to take advantage of that. Houston did not shoot well in their first matchup, and that could be the case once again Tuesday night.

The Wizards have scored at least 120 points in two of their last three games. That is not a regular occurrence for them, but they have to get close to that. When the Rockets allow just 110 points, they are 8-6. That is half their losses, and less than half of their wins. Getting to 110 points is going to be key for the Wizards to cover this spread. In fact, when the Wizards score 110+ points, they have all six of their wins. If Washington gets to that mark, it could be a close game.

Final Rockets-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Rockets are the better team on both ends of the court. Their defense is going to dominate, and their offense will play well. Because of this, I like the Rockets to not only win, but cover the spread, as well.

Final Rockets-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Rockets -10 (-114)