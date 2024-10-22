The Washington Wizards re-signed veteran forward Corey Kispert one hour before Monday's 6 PM EST deadline, and Jordan Poole is a happy camper. Poole has mentioned how much he admires Kispert's game, and now they'll play together for the foreseeable future.

Poole dropped a two-word reaction, via Instagram.

“Congrats sniper,” Poole said.

Kispert had a career year during Poole's first year in Washington last season, registering 13.4 points on 48.6% with 2.8 rebounds and two assists across 80 games. The Gonzaga alum also had a good preseason this year, highlighted by a 20-point, five-rebound, two-block performance against the Toronto Raptors. Now, he's been rewarded with a four-year, $54 million extension.

Poole sounded off on Kispert's hoops prowess during practice on October 14.

“I love Corey's game. I love playing with Corey, he plays hard. Elite shooter, high-level shooter, so he can space the floor, but he also makes the right plays,” Poole said. “I think his athleticism is also underrated as well. He's strong, he can get to the basket read coverages.”

Will the Wizards find success with this duo going forward?

Corey Kispert, Jordan Poole are good Wizards building blocks

With Kispert and Poole under team control through 2027 and '28, respectively, the two may have just scratched the surface of their chemistry. With Poole going into his second season in Washington and Kispert his fourth NBA season, both players are primed for good years as they get used to their surroundings.

Poole also explained how the Wizards can unlock Kispert's potential.

“Trying to get him going as early as possible just because it opens up so much for us over the course of the game, so trying to continue to get Corey to play how he's been playing,” the former Golden State Warrior continued.

If the preseason is any indication, Kispert may have a breakout year as Poole leads the offense.