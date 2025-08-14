The California quarterback class is loaded for 2028. Powers like SMU, Penn State and Georgia are already courting one on the college football recruiting trail: Treyvone Towns from Southern California powerhouse Oaks Christian.

Towns took over the starting reins as a varsity freshman at the prestigious private school in Westlake Village. Even playing with future USC commit Deshonne Redeaux and versatile Oregon commit Davon Benjamin. The Lions still came close to snatching the California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section Division II title.

Towns blew up on the recruiting trail from there. Piling nearly 20 scholarship offers before his sophomore campaign. He flung 19 touchdown passes and completed 63% of his throws last season. Towns also delivered four games of tossing three touchdown passes or more.

Towns holds several power conference opportunities. But he tells ClutchPoints that three teams are sticking out. Each one clinching a spot in the first-ever 12-team College Football Playoffs.

What Treyvone Towns loves about SMU, Penn State and Georgia 

Oaks Christian takes the field at the start of their Marmonte League football game against St. Bonaventure that was played on October 18, 2024 at Oaks Christian's Redell Field in Westlake Village.
JOE LUMAYA/SPECIAL TO THE STAR / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The 6-foot-2, 215-pound Towns shared his recruiting update at the Marmonte League media day. Becoming the only non-upperclassmen to join his Lions teammates at the event.

Kevin Jennings damages defenses already for the Mustangs. Where does SMU stand for Towns?

“SMU is really big on my list,” Towns told ClutchPoints. “They spread the ball around. I really like how they get to their playmakers.”

SMU isn't just targeting Towns in Ventura County. Jaxson Carper of St. Bonaventure in Ventura spoke highly of his Mustangs offer. Towns is liking other powers, though. Including one he says he “watches a lot” on his down time: No. 2 ranked Penn State.

“I watch them a lot because they run a lot of what we do [at Oaks Christian]. It's a pro-style offense,” he said. “I just take some of the pieces they do and implement it into what we do. I tell coach [Charlie] Collins ‘Hey let's run something similar to what Penn State did. They run a three levels type concept.”

James Franklin is pursuing Towns and five-star Christopher Vargas of St. John's Prep in Danvers, Massachusetts for '28. Vargas is the nation's No. 2 QB for the class.

Georgia, however, runs another system that mirrors the offense Towns runs now.

“I really like Georgia's offense. They're also real similar to us. Because not only do we throw the ball well, but we run the ball well with Deshonne,” Towns said.

Kirby Smart and the Bulldogs offered one other '28 QB. No. 1 ranked Jayden Wade from IMG Academy is “warm” on the Bulldogs per 247Sports. But Towns is one other option for the aspiring national title contender.

Towns and Oaks Christian opens against rival Chaminade at home on Aug. 22.

