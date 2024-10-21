Washington Wizards swingman Corey Kispert has progressively improved since getting drafted in 2021, and now he gets a pay raise. The Wizards inked him to a new deal just one hour before Monday's 6 PM EST deadline.

Kispert is committed to Washington for four more years, via NBA insider Marc Stein.

“Corey Kispert and the Wizards have agreed to a four-year, $54 million contract extension, Mark Bartelstein and Andy Shiffman of @PrioritySports tell @TheSteinLine,” Stein reported. “The rising swingman and Washington come to terms in advance of today's 6 PM ET deadline on a rookie-scale extension.”