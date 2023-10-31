Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is a good player with tons of potential. But while he has already won an NBA Championship, it's clear he still has so much to learn. That much is clear after he tried a rather embarrassing play on Monday against the Boston Celtics.

Midway in the first quarter of the game, Poole tried to attack the basket on a fastbreak play. But when he knew it wasn't possible, he stopped and waited for his teammates to position themselves on the offense.

Poole turned his back from the basket as if looking to make a play. What happened next surprised Wizards fans and NBA viewers in general. Instead of passing the ball, Poole turned around and tried to take a 3-point shot, seemingly trying to catch the Celtics by surprise. Kristaps Porzingis wasn't having it, though, as he never took his eyes away from Poole and was there to block his shot.

Even worse for Poole and the Wizards, the block resulted to Porzingis basket on the other end. Yikes!

Lmao oh no, Jordan Poole 🤣🤦🏽‍♂️pic.twitter.com/ewlx8hztOX — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 30, 2023

Several people were quick to criticize Jordan Poole, with many suggesting he's trying too hard to be like his former Golden State Warriors teammate Stephen Curry. Others also slammed his decision making and mocked him, noting that they are now seeing why the Dubs dealt him away despite being a promising youngster.

“He really think he the next Steph,” a commenter said.

Another one said, “His short time with the Wizards has kinda shown just slightly maybe a little bit why Draymond was a little angry at bruh lol.”

A third critic mocked the Wizards youngster, saying: “Jordan Poole finding out he’s not that good.”

Poole certainly needs to improve his decision making and shot selection. Luckily for him, he should have plenty of opportunities to do so with the rebuilding Washington franchise.