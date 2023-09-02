The Golden State Warriors made the difficult decision to trade Jordan Poole this summer despite signing him to a mammoth four-year, $140 million extension last October. But after the Draymond Green incident, it appeared that one or another had to go, with their relationship never being fully mended.

Joe Lacob recently spoke on the Poole blockbuster and while he did discuss the tension between the two, Lacob explained in-depth why the Dubs had to make the deal.

Via 95.7 The Game:

“I don’t wanna say absolutely that’s true,” Lacob said. “I think it’s fair to say that there was some level of concern going forward, whether that was going to be something that would work out. To be honest with you, I think it would have worked out and could have worked out. But I think it is fair to say that in order to make the team work next year, to make the numbers work and so on, someone probably was gonna be the odd man out. It just turned out – and it wasn’t planned – that it was Jordan.”

“The more we processed it, the more we felt it really made sense – at least for the short to intermediate term,” the Warriors owner said. “Long term, I’m not gonna deny we gave up a great attribute in Jordan Poole, who probably has a decade or so left to play in this league and is probably just going to get better. We’re going more short-term than long-term on this, but for a lot of different reasons. Both for basketball reasons and financial reasons, it just made sense to do it.”

Instead, the Warriors now have a 38-year-old Chris Paul who is looking to finally win his first championship. And while his role has yet to be determined, there is hope the guard's experience and sheer talent can help Golden State get back to the NBA Finals.

As for Poole, he'll get the chance to be the main man in DC.