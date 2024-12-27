The Washington Wizards may be one of the worst teams in the NBA at the moment based on win-loss record, but that should not obscure the fact that Jordan Poole has been having quite the bounce-back season. And Poole continued his redemption arc on Thursday, as he drilled an incredible stepback three with 8.1 seconds left in the game to give the Wizards a 113-110 win over the Charlotte Hornets on the night after Christmas.

Poole had Hornets defender Josh Green on skates; catching the ball on the move, the Wizards guard brought out the crossover and promptly stepped back from three-point range, with Green's contest causing Poole's momentum to go backwards, making him fall to the hardwood. But even with that good of a contest, Poole made the go-ahead triple to give Washington just its fifth win of the season in 28 games.

Fans may call Poole a great many things, but one thing's for sure — the Wizards guard's confidence never wavers. And indeed, after the game, the 25-year-old guard declared that he is the right guy for that big moment, and he showed as such with the way he delivered on Thursday night.

“I’ve always felt like I’ve been the man for the moment. I make big shots all the time. Credit to the coaching staff for putting the ball in my hands,” Poole said in his postgame presser, via Bijan Todd of Monumental Sports Network.

Poole finished the game with 25 points, although he did shot just 7-19 from the field and 5-15 from beyond the arc. But even though he was not having the best of shooting nights, the Wizards guard still comes through when his team needed him the most.

Social media gives love to Wizards' Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole's stock has fallen precipitously ever since he won the 2022 NBA championship with the Golden State Warriors. Last season, his first with the Wizards, Poole looked like he was second-guessing himself for the first time in his career. But now, it looks like he has regained his joy, and fans love to see him back to being at his best.

“So proud of Jordan Poole He did not give a f**k what we had to say he just put his head down and worked,” X user @YFCNeedle wrote.

“jordan poole is him,” @lucaomts added.

Even Warriors fans are missing Poole and are imploring the team to get him back from the Wizards.

“@warriors please get Jordan Poole back please. The young boy is now a man please. We made a mistake by sending him away. We are gonna regret in the near future if we don’t get home back…” @sparklesmorgan4 pleaded.