The Washington Wizards suffered yet another blowout loss as they continue their historically awful start to the season, but they actually competed with the mighty Oklahoma City Thunder for three quarters on Monday night. The biggest reason for that was Jordan Poole, who poured in a team-high 31 points in the 123-105 defeat. Poole also delivered one of the best highlights of the night by burying a sick logo 3-pointer from just inside half court at the end of the first half.

Poole's reaction was priceless as even he couldn't believe he hit the shot:

Jordan Poole's 22-point first-half outburst had the Wizards down by just four points at halftime against the Thunder, and it was still a four-point game heading into the fourth quarter. Unfortunately for Washington, OKC's league-best defense brought out the clamps in the fourth quarter as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander took over offensively. SGA scored a game-high 41 points to drop the Wizards to a lowly 4-23 on the season and 1-12 on the road.

While Washington is truly terrible with a -14.8 average point differential, Poole has actually had a decent campaign, especially compared to last season's disaster. The 25-year-old guard was awful in his first season in the nation's capital after his trade from the Golden State Warriors, shooting just 41.3% from the field and 32.6% from 3-point range. This season, Poole is putting up a career-high 21.2 points per game while shooting 41.2% from long distance.

Poole still commits his fair share of turnovers and viral lowlights, like his recent failed taunt of Payton Pritchard. And as long as he's on this terrible Wizards team, it will be hard to shake the negative rep he has developed since the Draymond Green incident with the Dubs.

However, there have been some trade rumors surrounding Poole, and perhaps he gets sent to a better situation. We're still not that far removed from the guard being an NBA Finals hero, so maybe he'll still be able to change his rep for the better.