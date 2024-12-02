Jordan Poole has seen the highest highs and the lowest lows of the NBA since being drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2019. The Michigan alum won the title with the Dubs in '22 but is now tasked with leading a 2-16 Washington Wizards team.

Poole, though, is unfazed, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

“Obviously, there are a lot of things I would say need to change, it's just a matter of figuring things out. I like to use an example, you could use the Warriors for a while before they went on the Finals streak over and over and over,” the 25-year-old said after the Wizards' 121-96 loss to the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday. “People weren't regarding the Warriors as a great team. For a very long time, people said they were one of the worst teams in the league. You gotta go through it, every organization has to go through tough times in order to figure out what the good times are like, if that makes sense.”

Poole is correct, as Golden State was a middling franchise before Steph Curry and Klay Thompson became the “Splash Brothers.” Outside of 2006-07, when Monta Ellis led them to the Western Conference Semifinals, the team had little success in the 21st century until 2012-13 and didn't win a championship until Steve Kerr took over as head coach in 2014-15. Now, Kerr, Curry, and Thompson each have four rings together.

“We gotta figure it out, we built the foundation, we're laying pieces. It's not supposed to be easy at all, and I think that's the fun part because it really tests your character to show how much you love the game,” Poole continued. “If you love the game, you find ways to go through it, figure it out. Like I said, we've got really good guys, really good character. Credit to our coaching staff, because they're coming in locked in and prepared.”

While Washington suffered a winless November, the team has plenty of talent. The veteran core, for example, played well in Saturday's 124-114 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. Poole registered 31 points with four rebounds and seven assists, Malcolm Brogdon had 29 points and 11 rebounds on a blistering 10-of-15 shooting clip, and big man Jonas Valanciunas added 16 points with seven boards and five assists. That's not to mention Corey Kispert, who also had 16 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

How do the Wizards translate individual production into wins?

Wizards must use game reps to improve consistency

It's no secret that Washington is focused more on player development than contending this season, as the new regime is counting on the team's young core to achieve future prosperity. However, constant losing can wear on players, whether or not the team is rebuilding.

That's why it's still important to not let difficult times snowball into a crisis. Poole, though, isn't worried.

“Obviously, they [the coaches] want to win games, there's no panicking in there, nobody's losing their minds, no bad negative energy. Just ‘alright, we'll get another one in a couple of days. Let's get back in the lab, let's keep working,'” the 6-foot-4, 194-pounder reported. “We've got a lot of young guys, we've got some new pieces, we've got guys who are out, there's a lot of moving stuff, but s*it man, we love this game, that's why we play…We're going to keep trying until we figure it out.”

After a rocky start to his Wizards tenure last season, Poole's level-headed leadership and improved play this year is a godsend for the organization. What's just as exciting, though, is the flashes of greatness by the team's first and second-year players.

Here's one that No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr had against the Bucks, via Monumental Sports Network's Bijan Todd.

With the game still in reach in the third quarter, Sarr had an unofficial block (it didn't get counted in the box score, but it's close) on future Hall-of-Fame guard Damian Lillard before quickly hitting a layup on the other end off an assist from Poole.

For now, moments like these won't happen all the time, but they show what's possible when the squad is at its best. The more experience these players get together, the more the team will ascend over the coming years.