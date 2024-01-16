Kyle Kuzma's words came back to haunt him after the Wizards' loss to the Pistons.

Back on December 28, 2023, the Boston Celtics found themselves down by nearly 20 points at the half against a Detroit Pistons team that was in the middle of a 27-game losing streak. As a result, NBA social media broke into collective disbelief, with Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma even having a little fun at the Celtics' expense. Kuzma tweeted out, “At this point its like ‘dont be that team' 🤣,” implying what an embarrassment it would be for the team that gets dealt with a loss by the Pistons.

During that time, Kuzma already drew a ton of backlash. Fans contended that the Wizards forward had no right to make fun of the Pistons, as he was playing for a similarly dreadful team in the nation's capital. And on January 15, Kuzma's words finally came back to haunt him after his Wizards suffered a 129-117 defeat to a Pistons team that was without its best player in Cade Cunningham.

NBA Twitter (X) never forgets, and surely enough, they let Kyle Kuzma hear it once again after the Wizards became just the fourth team this season to be on the losing end of a Pistons game.

“*whispers* you are that team,” @realapp_ wrote, referencing Kuzma's two-weeks old tweet. “My brother in Christ I hate to inform you but you are indeed one of those teams,” @RavensFANmann wrote.

To make matters worse, Kyle Kuzma didn't even see out the game after the referees tossed the Wizards forward out of the game in the fourth quarter for sarcastically clapping at officials.

Some fans think that Kyle Kuzma should have just kept his thoughts to himself or, at least, kept his tweet stored in the drafts, as surely the Pistons players played with more of a fire after seeing Kuzma, a player for a Wizards team that has won just seven of its 39 games thus far this season, make fun of them.

“Had to be the Wizards after Kuzma’s banter 😂😂😂,” @Khabeelah wrote. “Im sure the Pistons players remember this,” @KOT4Q added.

Here are some other hilarious reactions to Kyle Kuzma getting his just desserts after the Wizards' most recent loss.

Well you just lost to that team without Cade and Bogey https://t.co/Wrcg3jMOVf pic.twitter.com/nOB0GOStJm — Pistons Suck (@Detroit_Stan14) January 15, 2024

You are that team now pal LMFAOOOO https://t.co/mvVAwmSLoF pic.twitter.com/cWIwgi0Kus — ɪᴍ.ʀɪʟᴇʏ シ ✞ ☘️ (@CookedByRiley0) January 15, 2024