Kyle Kuzma drew mockery from fans after he made fun of the Pistons despite his Wizards being nearly as poor.

The Detroit Pistons have been the laughingstock of the league during the 2023-24 season. Despite bringing in head coach Monty Williams to instill a winning culture, they have proceeded to go on a historic losing streak, entering their Thursday night matchup against the Boston Celtics losers of 27 games in a row.

However, the Pistons looked like they were going to shock the world when they took a 19-point lead into the halftime break — with Kyle Kuzma seemingly making fun of the two teams that seemed to be in the process of making some groundbreaking history.

Kuzma, at halftime, tweeted out, “At this point its like ‘dont be that team' 🤣,” which, in essence, makes a mockery of the Pistons' historical rut and the Celtics' surprising vulnerability against the league's worst team.

Now, Kuzma's tweet is objectively funny. But coming from him, that joke isn't exactly credible, since the Washington Wizards are only 3.5 games better than the Pistons in the win-loss column. Thus, everyone got on his case on X, with fans not hesitating to point out the absolute audacity that went into the 28-year-old forward.

“Kyle kuzma talking like the wizards aren’t 5-25.. the pistons have the opportunity to do the funniest thing January 15th,” one fan wrote. Wrote another, “Kyle Kuzma tweeting this when his team is only has 3 more wins is kind of wild. His own Wizards very well could lose to the Pistons on any given night.”

Nevertheless, other fans thought that Kyle Kuzma was well within his rights to talk smack, since the Wizards did beat the Pistons, 126-107, on Nov. 14, handing them the 14th loss in their historic losing skid.

“In Kuzma defense, Wizards did beat Pistons,” one fan pointed out.

At the very least, even though the Wizards have been unequivocally putrid this season, Kyle Kuzma can rest easy that he's not part of a group that made history in the most embarrassing fashion. Kuzma, however, will be wishing upon his lucky stars that they don't end up being “that team” to get the Pistons back to winning ways when they face each other on Jan. 15 in a battle to decide which team is the absolute worst in the NBA today.