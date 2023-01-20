Kyle Kuzma is having a career season in his second year with the Washington Wizards. He’s got all the motivation in the world to be as great as possible on the floor, as he is set to hit the free-agent market at the end of the 2022-23 NBA season.

No one knows for sure whether Kuzma would return to Washington for at least another season, but he seems to enjoy being around the top players on the team, namely Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. That must be a good sign for those hoping that the former Utah Utes star will stay a Wizard beyond this season.

“It plays into it a lot. I love playing with those guys. I see how easy it is for me, but this is something I’m not really thinking about right now. I’m so far away from it,” Kyle Kuzma said to Michael Scotto of HoopsHype.

It is also possible for the Wizards to let Kyle Kuzma go via a swap with another team before the 2023 NBA trade deadline. Shams Charania of The Athletic has already reported plenty of interest from other teams about the availability of Kuzma in a potential trade.

“The Wizards also have received interest from multiple teams on potential deals involving star forward Kyle Kuzma, but moving Hachimura would reduce a logjam at the forward spots and place the franchise in a better position financially to focus on re-signing Kuzma and potentially re-sign Kristaps Porziņģis in the offseason.”

Kyle Kuzma is averaging a career-high 21.7 points per game on 45.7 percent shooting from the field this season for the Wizards.