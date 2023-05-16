The NBA Draft Combine is the last chance for most NBA prospects to show teams what they can offer. Most players put in their best effort to impress NBA teams, like the Washington Wizards, and try to improve their draft stock.

A former first-round pick that has six seasons under his belt says that the combine doesn’t impact a player’s draft stock.

Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma said that he used to think the drills at the combine “were life or death” but that they don’t actually matter. It was in response to a video of draft prospect Gradey Dick doing drills.

Kuzma was a first-round pick in 2017. He is coming off the best season of his career in 2022, scoring 21.2 points per game and averaging 7.2 rebounds per game.

With the NBA Draft lottery taking place Tuesday night, prospects will be able to get a better idea of which teams will select them in this year’s draft. Putting in a max effort at the combine will give teams that little bit more eagerness to see where they will be selecting in the draft and if they can land the prospect of their dreams.

Despite what Kyle Kuzma thinks, prospects would be wise to do well at the combine. Whether it’s a chance to join Kuzma and the Wizards or being taken in the first round, a prospect should show teams it’s ready to jump to the next level and be a pro. Once the NBA Draft order is set, the rumors will swirl.