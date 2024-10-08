Trade talks are always happening around the NBA. Stars players could be safe and out of trade talks one day only to be involved in a blockbuster deal the next. For example, just look at what just happened with Karl-Anthony Towns going to the New York Knicks. Any player can be traded at any moment, and Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma has been no stranger to hearing his name come up in rumors.

Ever since he was originally traded to the Wizards in 2021 from the Los Angeles Lakers, Kuzma has been a player many teams have considered taking a long look at. Over the years, he has improved his all-around offensive game and has built on his experiences of winning a championship as a role player with the Lakers in order to become the Wizards' top option.

Just last season, Kuzma averaged 22.2 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 46.3 percent from the floor. If he was on a contending team, it is likely that the former first-round pick would've received All-Star consideration for his performances.

Kuzma has been a steady offensive presence for Washington over the last few seasons, which is why his name has come up a lot in trade rumors. While this can be hard for any player given the uncertainty of trade discussions, Kuzma hasn't let this chatter impact him, especially since there is only one player in the league in his eyes who is untradeable.

“I’ve been in trade rumors for eight years. This is my eighth year in the NBA. So, like I said, I don’t really listen (to that),” Kuzma told The Athletic's Josh Robbins. “I see. I don’t listen. I don’t really care too much about the opinions of others, and I think that’s the reason I’ve always been so good in my career. You see a lot of times when players get into trade talks, it affects their games. But it really doesn’t matter at the end of the day.

“One, it’s a business. Two, everybody in the NBA is tradable, except for (Victor Wembanyama). And I’d still be playing basketball if I get traded, so why would I be thinking about anything other than trying to put the ball in the hoop?”

This past offseason, Kuzma was once again a focal point in trade rumors. The Houston Rockets were a team that had previously expressed interest in Kuzma, league sources told ClutchPoints, and the Sacramento Kings pursued the 29-year-old forward ahead of the 2024 NBA Draft. The Kings, sources said, were offering a package centered around the 13th overall pick in a deal that would've sent Kuzma to Sacramento. Ultimately, Washington was not receiving the assets they wanted in said trade, which prompted the Kings to add All-Star DeMar DeRozan later in free agency.

While the Wizards have been open to hearing teams' interest in their best player, trading Kuzma has not been at the forefront of Washington's plans. A high asking price of multiple first-round picks has remained firm from the Wizards' front office, which is why Kuzma is set to begin his fourth season with Wizards, as the 2024-25 NBA season kicks off.