The Washington Wizards are under new management. They now have a new president Michael Winger and a new general manager Will Dawkins. A new dawn is approaching for the Bradley Beal-led squad and they have already set expectations ahead of their stints.

Michael Winger focuses less on player evaluation. Rather, the new head at the front office operates on broad roster construction and his deep understanding of the new collective bargaining agreement. Another skill that Wizards fans get from Winger is his elite negotiation skills which come in handy in the NBA. He outlines his plans for the team and what he wants out of Will Dawkins, per Josh Robbins of The Athletic.

“The eventual expectation is that we’re going to build a generational contender. We’re going to eventually have a team that is competing for championships. I can’t promise when that will be. But there’s no excuse for the lone NBA team in Washington, D.C., not to be a perennial contender or at least be pursuing championships. So, that’s the goal. The goal is to pursue championships by any means necessary. It’ll take time,” said the new Wizards president.

He further explains how they are going to go about it less traditionally.

“We’re going to be just as Will and I were in Oklahoma City together, a very collaborative group … (with) close-to-zero siloed decision-making,” Michael Winger declared as he alluded to their stint with the Thunder.

Championships are to be expected from the Wizards as Bradley Beal continues to age. Their new front office is giddy about the roster they inherited.