Washington Wizards new general manager Michael Winger has a big offseason ahead of him with questions surrounding Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma. Speaking on NBA free agency this summer, Winger got candid on what his conversations will be like with these players, reports The Athletic's Josh Robbins.

“I don't think we're going to be an overnight title contender; that I'm pretty confident about. And so, if they [Beal, Kuzma, Porzingis] would rather pursue immediate winning, then they probably do have to pursue that somewhere else. But I think that there's very open dialogue, a very open invitation to talk about the future of the team – the near-term future and the long-term future – and see where goals align and see where they don't align.”

It is an eye-opening message from Michael Winger, one that might persuade the three biggest players on the Wizards to find a new team. Bradley Beal has been there the longest and has not had much success in the postseason, so he especially might feel it is time to move on. For Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis, both might be willing to stay for the right amount of money, but both are certainly eager to win as well.

In the end, it is refreshing to see Winger be very transparent about his vision for the organization. Although it doesn't inspire much confidence for the near future, it can indicate to Wizards fans that they have an honest individual running the show. They will have to wait and see until NBA free agency this offseason to see how he begins.