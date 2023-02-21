The buyout season in the NBA is moving quickly after another whacky NBA Trade Deadline. However, one more name appeared on the buyout market on Tuesday: Washington Wizards guard Will Barton.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported that the Wizards and Barton reached a buyout agreement. This means that Barton can sign with any team and can even join a playoff-eligible team.

The 12-year NBA veteran should have plenty of suitors on the buyout market, and the former second-round pick can still provide some quality depth for teams fighting for a playoff spot.

Barton played in 40 games for the Wizards this season, averaging 7.7 points with 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists in just under 20 minutes per game. However, with Barton losing his spot in Washington’s rotation, it makes sense for him to seek other opportunities in hopes of a playoff run.

Barton last played on Feb. 8 as the Wizards worked to buy out Barton. He previously had reported interest with several teams, including the Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets. Or, a return to the Denver Nuggets could be in order. With Denver trying to secure the top spot in the Western Conference, that would be a welcomed addition to the team.

The Nets might not make as much sense anymore since they traded away both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving, but the Bucks could use some guard depth after they traded away George Hill at the deadline.

Nonetheless, Will Barton shouldn’t be on the market for long before a playoff team comes calling.

Meanwhile, the Wizards are now converting Jordan Goodwin’s two-way contract into standard NBA deal, per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium.