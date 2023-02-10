In the madness that was the 2023 NBA trade deadline, the Washington Wizards made a minor move involving veteran Will Barton. But to Wizards’ forward Kyle Kuzma, Washington’s Barton decision wasn’t so trivial.

The Wizards are working on a contract buyout for Barton, via ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski. Following that news, a fan on Twitter suggested that Barton would be a good fit for the Phoenix Suns due to his defense and shot-making ability. Kuzma seemed to agree while also giving Barton credit for his work off the court.

A OUTSTANDING TEAMMATE TOO https://t.co/TNmWJO0hxV — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 9, 2023

Will Barton was traded from the Denver Nuggets to the Wizards prior to the season. He appeared in 40 games for Washington, averaging 7.7 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. Barton had fallen out of the Wizards’ rotation, which prompted his eventual contract buyout.

Kyle Kuzma has become part of the Wizards’ foundation. Starting 51 games for Washington this season, Kuzma has averaged 21.3 points, 7.6 rebounds and four assists per game. His points and assists would both be career-highs while his rebounds would only come second to last year’s total.

Kuzma has a $13 million player option for next season. With how well he has played for Washington, it would be best for the Wizards to convince him to stay. He has proven he belongs in the team’s starting lineup.

The same cannot be said for Barton. After a successful eight-year stint with the Nuggets, Barton’s status with the Wizards quickly dipped. After receiving his buyout, Barton will look to latch on with a team that can provide him minutes and a shot to compete for a title.

Despite Barton’s lower levels of production this season, Kuzma still recognizes what kind of teammate he truly was.