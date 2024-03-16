To say that this season has been a disappointing one for the Washington Wizards would be an understatement. The Wizards have officially dropped below the Detroit Pistons for the worst record in the NBA. With the season lost a long time ago, the main focus for the Wizards roster becomes long-term development. With that in mind, the Wizards added 2023 NBA Draft pick Tristan Vukcevic on a two-year contract as per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
Tristan Vukcevic was drafted by the Wizards with the No. 42 overall pick in the 2023 draft. He was originally going to be a draft and stash prospect but the Wizards had an open roster spot and opted to bring him over maybe a little quicker than expected. For a team like the Wizards, they need all the help they can get. It certainly doesn't hurt to evaluate a big man for the remainder of the season.
A member of the Serbian national team, Vukcevic was a standout during the 2023 NBA Draft Combine. He only played in one game and finished with 21 points. That was enough for the Wizards to select him in the second round. Vukcevic had been playing professionally overseas and made his pro debut in 2019 with Spanish team Real Madrid.
He most recently played with Partizan Belgrade in Serbia from 2022-2024. He was able to secure a buyout with Partizan Belgrade to join the team for the remainder of this season. He also appeared in NBA Summer League for the team where he averaged 11.7 points per game and 6.5 rebounds.