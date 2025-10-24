WASHINGTON, D.C. – The Washington Wizards didn't have their finest outing in Wednesday's season opener, but a narrative within the fan base gained momentum. Second-year wing Kyshawn George was one of their best players in the 133-120 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, tallying 21 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3-point) with nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks, and one steal across a team-high 32 minutes.

The Swiss-Canadian's standout performance came just days after Washington center Alex Sarr praised his on-court growth.

“I saw it all offseason and when he played with Canada. He’s using his body well, he’s playing with pace, which he was already doing last year, but now it’s even better,” the 2024 No. 2 overall draft pick said during his post-practice media availability on Saturday. “I’m very excited to see the year he’s gonna have.”

Alex Sarr on how Kyshawn George has gotten better: “I saw it all offseason and when he played with Canada. He’s using his body well, he’s playing with pace, which he was already doing last year but now it’s even better. I’m very excited to see the year he’s gonna have.” pic.twitter.com/JB0p0Fs4Dz — Joshua Valdez (@joshvaldez100) October 18, 2025

George has been adored by Wizards fans on social media since his improvement in the second half of last season, and Wednesday's outing added to that.

“Kyshawn George en route to stardom,” @rileyricharrds said.

“Best Player On The Wizards,” @WizardsMuse1 said.

“Kyshawn George will be a star in the NBA 1 day,” @ZFARM_ said.

“Kyshawn George might be a guy in the NBA. It’s possible,” @TheHonorableAT.

Are Sarr and the fans onto something?

Kyshawn George establishing himself as key Wizards piece

Article Continues Below

George's story shows that draft status isn't everything. The former Miami Hurricane was one of Washington's three first-round rookies entering last season, but he was the only one not selected in the lottery. Now, he might be the best piece of the young core.

George doesn't have Bilal Coulibaly's perimeter defensive skills, Sarr's rim-protection, Tre Johnson's three-point prowess, or Bub Carrington's midrange effectiveness, but he's the most versatile of the group. Although Coulibaly is out with a thumb injury, Wednesday's game showed that reality.

George had the most points, assists, and blocks among him, Sarr, Johnson, and Carrington in the contest. The 21-year-old had two fewer rebounds than the seven-foot Sarr, and his field goal percentage was just 3.3 percent lower than Sarr's despite taking five more shots. He also had just one fewer three-point shot made in two fewer attempts than Johnson, while he, Johnson, and Carrington each had a steal.

Last season painted a similar picture. George's -10.1 net rating was the best of the group sans Johnson, who played his one year at Texas University, per NBA Advanced Stats. Net rating is the offensive rating minus the defensive rating, both of which the 2024 No. 24 overall pick also topped the young core in.

George averaged just five points on 30.8 percent shooting (12.5 percent 3-point) with 2.8 boards in October of last season, but more than doubled those scoring and rebounding averages in February while adding 9.9 points to his field-goal percentage and almost quadrupling his three-point clip. The work didn't stop after the season ended in April, as the 6-foot-8, 200-pounder got more reps in during Summer League and with the Canadian national team in the FIBA Americup. Now, he looks like a different player than last October.

If George continues playing like he did on Wednesday, he's a lock to make his first Rising Stars team and be one of the NBA's most improved players. Most importantly, he'll give hope to a Washington fanbase that hasn't experienced an Eastern Conference Semifinals appearance since 2017 or a conference finals berth since 1979.

It'll take more than George's ascension for the franchise to reach those heights again, but between the development of the aforementioned players as well as whoever it drafts in the 2026 lottery, there's reason to believe it will in the coming years.