Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton experienced an emotional return to Milwaukee, revisiting familiar grounds. Walking through the Fiserv Forum tunnels on Wednesday before the Wizards’ season-opening 133-120 loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, Middleton acknowledged it felt surreal to be on the opposing side of a court he once called home. The 34-year-old spent 11-plus seasons with the Bucks after being traded from the Detroit Pistons in 2013.

Middleton’s tenure in Milwaukee revolutionized the team from perennial mediocrity into a championship contender. He and Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to their first NBA title since 1971 in 2021. Over his career in Milwaukee, Middleton earned three All-Star appearances and ranks prominently on the franchise’s all-time lists: second in games played (735), third in points (12,586), third in assists (2,990), seventh in rebounds (3,598), fifth in steals (870), and first in three-pointers made (1,382).

As the stands held their collective breath, the pregame tribute ahead of Wednesday's game poured his essence into the marrow of the franchise. The Bucks’ mascot, Bango, and the arena entertainment team welcomed Middleton with “For the Love of Money” by the O’Jays, a song historically associated with his scoring moments.

He received loud cheers when introduced in the starting lineup, and an even louder ovation during the first timeout as a tribute video featuring his top Bucks highlights played on the big screen.

Middleton, after the game, admitted the fan recognition was deeply meaningful, noting:

“I try to get not too caught up in the moment, but the standing ovations are something that's special, something that I really didn't anticipate too much.” Middleton said (h/t Lily Zhao of FOX6 News). “To get that type of love and appreciation from the fans, man, that's cool. I think we all picture ourselves as kids waving to 20,000 people, and I finally got that moment today.”

Asked whether he checked how many number 22 jerseys were in the crowd, he replied:

“Yeah, I did. It was cool very special, there were still a couple of 34's, but nah, I mean, I definitely appreciate the 22's,” Middleton said. “I think words really can't describe that part. That people really spend their money on buying my jersey and wearing it to school, work, out to eat, wherever. That's something I think my family definitely appreciates and loves, and I wish my father could have been here and seen this tonight because I know he would have loved it also.”

On the court, Middleton showcased his talent, leading the Wizards with 23 points on 9-of-14 shooting, alongside six rebounds and three assists. He even took a charge on Antetokounmpo late in the second quarter. Nonetheless, the Wizards couldn't recover from an early deficit, falling behind 40-23 after the first quarter as Milwaukee shot 60% from the field. Washington outscored the Bucks 67-61 in the second half, but the early gap ended up being too large to overcome.

Rookie Tre Johnson made a strong NBA debut, contributing 16 points in 25 minutes, including 50% shooting from three-point range. Kyshawn George started strong with 21 points, nine rebounds, and four assists, while Cam Whitmore added 14 points off the bench.

The Wizards (0-1) will play their next game on Friday against the Dallas Mavericks on the road, starting at 8:30 p.m. ET.