The Washington Wizards have become the butt of the joke in the NBA; they have plummeted to levels of putridity that's trending towards historic levels in the 63 years of the franchise's existence, and the hits keep on coming for the team residing in the nation's capital. On Thursday night, the Houston Rockets demolished the Wizards thanks in large part to a dominant second quarter, with the Rockets taking home a 135-119 victory.
Rockets fans will be thankful that the team took care of business, as injured forward Tari Eason ran his mouth on social media before the first quarter had even finished, making fun of Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma's previous remark mocking the Detroit Pistons back when they were mired in their historic losing streak.
“It’s like at this point don’t be that team🤟🏾😭😭,” Eason wrote on his official Twitter (X) account.
That tweet from Kyle Kuzma is an all-time classic. After all, he wasn't just making a mockery of the Pistons during their 28-game losing streak, he also made fun of the Boston Celtics, the team with the best record in the NBA, for going down by 20 at halftime during the contest that gave the Pistons the longest single-season losing streak in league history. It took stones for Kuzma to do so, seeing as his Wizards were just 3.5 games better than Detroit at that point of the season.
Of course, what makes this callback from Tari Eason that much funnier is that the Wizards have since been worse than the Pistons; the Wizards now own the worst record in the NBA, winning just 11 of their 65 games this season, and the Rockets forward threw a bit of banter calling Kuzma out for tweeting that out in the first place.
It has simply been rough sailing for the Wizards; but at the very least, the Rockets can serve as a testament that there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel that is bottoming out. Houston made a few veteran signings this past offseason and they've been developing prospects such as Eason, Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green, and Amen Thompson, so perhaps in a few years, the Wizards could be on an upward trajectory.