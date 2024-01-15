The 2024 WNBA free agency period gears up with star players set to shake up the league.

With the WNBA's free agency period set to begin on Jan. 21, the 2024 class is a mix of proven superstars, rising talents and veteran players seeking new opportunities. With the new collective bargaining agreement enhancing player movement, this year's free agency is particularly significant.

WNBA free agency functions similarly to the NBA's system. While teams can start talking to free agents on Jan. 21, no one can sign until Feb. 1. Players fall into various categories that determine their options and team interactions. The key categories are unrestricted free agents, who have the freedom to negotiate and sign with any team, and restricted free agents, who also have this freedom but their original team can match any offer they receive (per Jack Maloney of CBS Sports).

Additionally, the WNBA includes a ‘reserved' category for players with less than three years in the league. This group mostly consists of later-career entrants or younger players not on a standard rookie contract. Their original team holds exclusive rights for negotiations with these players.

In unique cases, players may have their contracts expire while under suspension. These players are classified as “withholding service” and are treated similarly to reserved players, but their original team isn't required to make a qualifying offer.

Most players on this list are in the unrestricted category, with the exception of Satou Sabally, who is restricted.

Top 20 players available in WNBA free agency:

1) Breanna Stewart Forward – (New York Liberty)

Stewart, the 2023 MVP, is a dominant force in the WNBA. She averages 23 points and 9.3 rebounds per game, as reported by . Known for her talent and leadership, Stewart's performance is a critical asset to the Liberty. Despite a challenging playoff run, her overall contribution makes her a prime candidate for any team. However, it doesn't look like Stewart will necessarily being going anywhere – On Jan. 12, the Liberty “cored” Stewart.

A player labeled as a ‘core' free agent loses their ‘unrestricted' status, granting their team the sole right to discuss a new contract with them. Under the WNBA's collective bargaining agreement, a player assigned the core designation automatically receives a one-year supermax proposal. However, the player and team can negotiate a longer-term contract if both agree. A core-designated player can reject any trade involving her before signing a new contract after receiving the core designation. This grants the player a measure of control over her destination if she and the team decide to part ways.

2) Brittney Griner (Center – Phoenix Mercury)

Griner, with her towering presence, averages 17.5 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. A pivotal player for the Mercury, she brings not just points and rebounds but also exceptional defense to the table. Her commitment to Phoenix seems strong, but her free agency status keeps other teams hopeful.

3) Skylar Diggins-Smith (Guard – Phoenix Mercury)

Diggins-Smith, known for her scoring and playmaking abilities, sat out the previous season. Averaging 19.7 points and 5.5 assists per game, she is a coveted player in free agency, with several teams eyeing her return to the court.

4) Candace Parker (Forward – Las Vegas Aces)

A veteran with extensive experience, Parker is a three-time WNBA champion. Her averages of 9 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game contribute significantly to her team's success. Despite injury concerns and talks of retirement, she remains a highly valuable player.

5) Elena Delle Donne (Forward – Washington Mystics)

Despite battling injuries, Delle Donne's skill set is unmatched. Averaging 16.7 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, she is a key player for the Mystics, and Washington seems to think so too. On Saturday, the Mystics cored Delle Donne, like the Liberty did Stewart. Like Stewart, this effectively makes her lose her unrestricted status, however, she still has some negotiating power.

6) Nneka Ogwumike (Forward – Los Angeles Sparks)

Ogwumike, with an average of 19.1 points and 8.8 rebounds per game, remains a consistent and high-performing player. Her leadership and skills keep her at the forefront of the Sparks' strategies, making her one of the top free agents.

7) Satou Sabally (Forward – Dallas Wings)

Sabally, in her fourth season, has emerged as a key player for the Wings, averaging 18.6 points and 8.1 rebounds per game. Her status as a restricted free agent adds intrigue to her potential moves, with the Wings eager to retain her.

8) Kiah Stokes (Center – Las Vegas Aces)

Recognized for her defensive skills, Stokes is a vital part of the Aces' lineup. Her contributions, though not always reflected in scoring, are crucial to the team’s defensive strategy, making her a sought-after player.

9) Courtney Williams (Guard – Chicago Sky)

Averaging 10.4 points and 6.3 assists per game, Williams’ ability to create plays and rebound effectively makes her a valuable guard. Her recent improvements, especially in three-point shooting, enhance her appeal in the free agency market.

10) Jonquel Jones (Forward – New York Liberty)

Jones, with 11.3 points and 8.4 rebounds per game, played a significant role in the Liberty's playoff run. Her adaptability and defensive skills make her a top candidate for teams looking to strengthen their frontcourt.

11) DeWanna Bonner (Forward – Connecticut Sun)

Bonner remains a versatile and efficient player, contributing significantly with 17.4 PPG and 5.6 RPG.

12) Natasha Cloud (Guard – Washington Mystics)

Averaging 12.7 PPG and 6.2 APG, Cloud's leadership and defensive skills make her a sought-after guard.

13) Brionna Jones (Center – Connecticut Sun)

Despite her injury, Jones' performance remains influential, making her a key figure in the free agency market.

14) Jordin Canada (Guard – Los Angeles Sparks)

Canada's improved shooting and defensive capabilities have elevated her status among point guards.

15) Rebecca Allen (Forward – Connecticut Sun)

Allen's versatility and shooting prowess make her an attractive option for teams looking to strengthen their wing positions.

16) Amanda Zahui B. (Center – Los Angeles Sparks)

Known for her defensive skills and transition play, Zahui B.'s potential makes her a valuable free agent.

17) Alaina Coates (Center – Las Vegas Aces)

Coates has shown her skills as a strong post player, adding depth and presence in the paint.

18) Layshia Clarendon (Guard – Los Angeles Sparks)

With experience and a well-rounded skill set, Clarendon remains a valuable guard in the league.

19) Nia Coffey (Forward – Atlanta Dream)

Coffey's versatility and efficiency, despite limited touches, make her a strong candidate for teams looking for a forward.

20) Kalani Brown (Center – Dallas Wings)

Brown's improvement and solid performance around the rim make her a notable mention in this list of top free agents.

As teams gear up for what promises to be an eventful WNBA free agency period, the moves made by these top 20 players will be pivotal. From seasoned veterans to new stars, each player holds the potential to significantly alter team dynamics and shift the league's balance of power.