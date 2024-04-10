Iowa women's basketball star Caitlin Clark had a phenomenal college career. Now, she looks to take the next step en route to professional play. Clark is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft, which is owned by the Indiana Fever. Excitement for Clark's arrival is being further hyped by a draft promo video and schedule releases.
The WNBA released a 2024 Draft hype video that features several top prospects. The video starts with the phrase, “Who Will Be Next?” before showing a montage of highlights, as shown on X:
WHO WILL BE NEXT?
Draft Day. April 15th 2024. 😤 pic.twitter.com/D9vHv0TwdD
— WNBA (@WNBA) April 9, 2024
The presentation included the likes of Caitlin Clark, Stanford's Cameron Brink, LSU's Angel Reese, South Carolina's Kamilla Cardoso, and more. The WNBA's Class of 2024 will be among the most loaded in league history. It will be interesting to see who teams select as the next key pieces to their franchise.
Talent for the draft is through the roof, and the Fever have their pick from anyone on the board. However, they should not hesitate to choose Caitlin Clark. The league is already anticipating Indiana to get a heavy following from Clark's impending arrival.
The Fever will have 36 of its 40 games on the WNBA's national broadcast and streaming partners, including eight times across ABC, ESPN, and ESPN2, per IndyStar reporter Chloe Peterson. Other games will be on ION, NBA TV, Prime Video, and the CBS Sports/Television Network.
In addition, the WNBA is already marketing key matchups for the 2024 season.
The league released a graphic on X detailing several marquee games. On May 14th, the Fever will take on the Connecticut Sun, while the Phoenix Mercury will face the Las Vegas Aces later that night. Then, the Seattle Storm play against the Minnesota Lynx on May 17. Finally, the Fever will go against the Los Angeles Sparks in a “Rising Star Standoff” on May 24th.
It seems Indiana and other league teams will have a big spotlight in 2024, and the arrival of Caitlin Clark should only make the lights brighter.
Will Caitlin Clark's college dominance translate to the WNBA?
Clark broke too many records to count during her four years at Iowa. Most notably, she eclipsed Kelsey Plum and Pete Maravich's records to become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer. In addition, she passed Diana Taurasi for the most the-pointers in the NCAA Tournament after she went 9 for 20 against LSU in the Elite 8.
The star guard put her offensive prowess on full display the entire season. Clark averaged 31.6 points, 8.9 assists, and 7.4 rebounds per game during the 2023-24 season. Her exceptional deep-range shooting ability has compared her to greats like Sabrina Ionescu and Stephen Curry, but her will production last in the WNBA?
One thing that sets Clark apart from her peers is her mindset. She has high standards for herself and will do whatever it takes to help her team be successful.
Iowa got out to a slow start in their first-round March Madness game against Holy Cross, but the team eventually rallied and won 91-65. Nevertheless, Clark emphasized that she and her team needed to be better.
“I was a little frustrated. I feel like that comes from knowing what it takes for where we want to be. From here on out, every single team is going to give us a really good game,” Clark said.
The star guard strives to be the best she can be for her team, a trait that should translate well to the WNBA.
It is only a matter of time before Clark starts her new professional journey. Fans anxiously await the 2024 WNBA Draft and the start of the regular season.