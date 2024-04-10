Women's basketball has never been bigger, and the new generation of female basketball stars are taking the game to new heights. Some of those stars are bound for the next level, and with the college basketball season officially over, the WNBA Draft is the next big women's basketball event to look forward to.
South Carolina won a thriller in the National Championship Game over Iowa to complete a perfect season and win their third championship since 2017. That victory meant that Iowa finished as runners-up for the second straight season. Of course, that doesn't mean Caitlin Clark wasn't brilliant. The greatest WNBA Draft prospect of all time was once again magnificent, and she displayed why she will be the first overall pick in the draft.
Clark wasn't the only star in the championship game with dreams of playing basketball professionally, though. In fact, several future draftees shined during March Madness in what was the biggest NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament of all time. It made for what is one of the deepest WNBA Draft classes ever, and in this article, we are going to detail everything that you need to know about the WNBA Draft.
When and where is the 2024 WNBA Draft?
The WNBA Draft is on Monday, April 15, at 7:30 p.m. ET. The selections will be made at the Brooklyn Academy of Music in New York City, New York.
How to watch the WNBA Draft
ESPN will be broadcasting all three rounds of the WNBA Draft. You can also stream the draft on fuboTV.
Date: Monday, April 15 | Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
Location: Brooklyn Academy of Music — New York City, New York
TV channel: ESPN | Live stream: fuboTV (click for a free trial)
Draft order
First round:
- Indiana Fever
- Los Angeles Sparks
- Chicago Sky (via Phoenix)
- Los Angeles Sparks (via Seattle)
- Dallas Wings (via Chicago)
- Washington Mystics
- Minnesota Lynx
- Chicago Sky (from Atlanta via Los Angeles)
- Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty
- Atlanta Dream
Second round:
- Chicago Sky (via Phoenix)
- Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever
- Las Vegas Aces (via Los Angeles)
- New York Liberty (via Chicago)
- Las Vegas Aces (via Washington)
- Connecticut Sun
- Atlanta Aces
- Washington Mystics (via Dallas)
- Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty
- Las Vegas Aces
Third round:
- Phoenix Mercury
- Seattle Storm
- Indiana Fever
- Los Angeles Sparks
- Phoenix Mercury (via Chicago)
- Washington Mystics
- Minnesota Lynx
- Atlanta Dream
- Dallas Wings
- Connecticut Sun
- New York Liberty
- Las Vegas Aces
Top prospects and draft storylines
- Caitlin Clark: Iowa, PG
- Cameron Brink: Stanford, PF
- Kamilla Cardoso: South Carolina, C
- Rickea Jackson: Tennessee, SF
- Angel Reese: LSU, PF
- Aaliyah Edwards: UConn, PF
- Jacy Sheldon: Ohio State, PG
- Alissa Pill: Utah, PF
- Nyadiew Puoch: Australia, SF
- Charisma Osborne: UCLA, PG
The Indiana Fever find themselves with the top pick, and therefore, the chance to take the biggest prospect in the history of the WNBA. Caitlin Clark is all but confirmed as the top pick in the draft, and she will surely expand the popularity of the professional game, as she did the collegiate game.
Clark is a one-of-one prospect with never-before-seen range and shot-making ability, but she is also an elite playmaker and passer. She carried Iowa to back-to-back national championship appearances, and she will immediately turn the team with the third-worst record in the league into championship contenders. In college, Clark became the all-time NCAA leading scorer en route to leading Iowa to back-to-back title game appearances.
Clark isn't the only big name that will be taking her talents to the WNBA, though. Clark shared the spotlight in college with Angel Reese, as the LSU post player was also one of the biggest stars the college game has ever seen. The two had some epic battles during March Madness. Reese has guard-like speed and handles despite being a post player, but she is also an elite rebounder.
Neither of the two won the most recent Women's NCAA Tournament, though. Kamilla Cardoso did, as she was the best player on South Carolina. At 6-foot-7, Cardoso is a force in the paint, and her size will be sought after in the draft. Cameron Brink is the likely second-overall pick over Cardoso and Reese, though. Brink is an elite shot blocker but can also stretch the floor on the offensive end.
The 2024 WNBA Draft class is one of, if not the most stacked WNBA Draft class ever. Some of this year's prospects are credited with brining unprecedented popularity to women's basketball, and they will surely do the same at the WNBA level.