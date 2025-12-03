Scottie Barnes had another all-around performance to lead the Toronto Raptors past the Portland Trail Blazers, 121-118, at Scotiabank Arena. They improved to 15-7, including 8-2 at home.

The Raptors ended their two-game skid after fending off the furious rally of the Trail Blazers in the fourth quarter.

Barnes scored a game-high 28 points on 10-of-18 marksmanship from the field. He also tallied seven rebounds, seven assists, and two blocks.

The Raptors once again missed the services of RJ Barrett, who's still out for at least a week due to a knee injury.

While they got the win, the 24-year-old Barnes stressed that they need the 25-year-old Barrett on the floor.

“We miss him out there. The stuff he does for our team is tremendous. He brings so much to the game. Of course, we miss him,” said Barnes, as reported by Raptors reporter Omar Osman.

Osman also shared a video of the former Duke standout happily joining the Raptors' conga line on the sideline on one leg. Clearly, Barrett, who hails from Toronto, remains in high spirits despite his extended absence.

Article Continues Below

Scottie Barnes on RJ Barrett: “We miss him out there. The stuff he does for our team[…] is tremendous. He brings so much to the game. Of course, we miss him.” ❤️ Scottie also praises the bench and Ja’Kobe Walter for stepping up during RJ’s absence. 🫡 https://t.co/JxZE8RHFmr pic.twitter.com/J7oNRG8yxF — Omer Osman (@OmerOsman200) December 3, 2025

Barrett has missed their last five games. He's averaging 19.4 points on 50.6% shooting from the field, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.8 assists this season.

Immanuel Quickley has also spoken about missing Barrett, underscoring the latter's importance to their system.

The Raptors will return to action on Thursday versus the Los Angeles Lakers.

Barrett was traded, along with Quickley and a second-round pick, to the Raptors by the New York Knicks in 2023 in exchange for OG Anunoby, Precious Achiuwa, and Malachi Flynn.