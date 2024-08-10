Angel Reese turned some heads when she was announced as one of the players who will be joining Unrivaled, the new three-on-three women's professional basketball league founded by WNBA and Team USA stars Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart. The inaugural season of this league will begin in January 2025, and the primary goal of this is to encourage WNBA stars of Reese's caliber not to ply their trade overseas anymore during the offseason to supplement their WNBA income.

Snagging Reese is a big deal for the league, as Unrivaled will have a legitimate star who will draw in thousands upon thousands of viewers. Collier applauded the Chicago Sky's forward for her business sense, as the women are looking to make their mark in a professional sports world that seems to have the odds stacked up against them.

“Angel is ✨a business woman✨ & knows the power of ownership. This is the one investment as basketball players we can control. Angel is part of this group that's bringing in a ton of viewership, she should have long-term upside in the growth of basketball! Plus we're in Miami! #305Barbie 💓,” Collier wrote as a response to a question from a fan asking how the Unrivaled league manage to snag Angel Reese's commitment.

Angel Reese has indeed been one of the game-changing rookies that entered the WNBA this past season. Her name has been tied to phenom Caitlin Clark at every stop, but now, the Sky rookie is looking forward to making a name for herself. She has been racking up the stats in the WNBA, making history as a double-double machine, and now, the opportunity is there for her to continue cementing her place among the best players in the women's game.

Angel Reese, Napheesa Collier look to grow women's basketball with Unrivaled

The fact of the matter surrounding WNBA players is that they are making peanuts compared to professional men's basketball players. Thus, they have had to go overseas during the offseason to earn extra income. But after Brittney Griner was put in harm's way during one fateful offseason, WNBA players are being more wary of going overseas — hence their initiative to take control of their fate by founding the Unrivaled league.

“I never planned on going overseas…I think it’s amazing. Who wouldn’t want to play with two great players like that? And I knew they were gonna bring on a couple more dogs. Nobody wants to go overseas. A lot of us never want to have to go overseas,” Reese said, via USA Today.

Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are looking to draw as many eyes as possible to the product they'll be putting up in January 2025 so they could make joining Unrivaled worth the WNBA players' while. For Angel Reese, doing so is certainly worth her time when taking into account the money earned relative to the time invested.

“Being able to make — what? — six figures. Being able to make six figures here within three months…just being able to get better…three-on-three exposes everything. So, I’m excited for it,” Reese added.