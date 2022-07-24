Two of the WNBA’s biggest superstars squared off Sunday as the Chicago Sky took on the New York Liberty in a matchup that pitted Candace Parker up against Sabrina Ionescu. Among those in the audience for Saturday’s showdown was the Bryant clan, with Vanessa and Co. seated courtside for the WNBA game at the Barclays Center. After some late heroics from Ionescu buried Parker and the Sky, Bryant and the two stars linked up for some heartwarming family fun.

Sabrina Ionescu shared a postgame moment with Vanessa Bryant and her daughters 💯pic.twitter.com/csZX4Gf0vR — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 24, 2022

The Liberty star hit a late go-ahead basket to give New York the win. After the final buzzer sounded, Ionescu could be seen running over to Vanessa Bryant and embracing her in a big hug, while also greeting the rest of the Bryant family.

Bryant then shared photos from after the game on her Instagram, showing that Parker and Ionescu joined the Bryant clan for dinner.

Candace Parker, Sabrina Ionescu and the Bryant family after the Liberty-Sky game (via vanessabryant/IG) pic.twitter.com/4q9RHB19CF — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) July 24, 2022

Of course, Kobe Bryant was a huge supporter of the WNBA and had forged close bonds with various star players in the league. He was a mentor to Ionescu during her days with the Oregon Ducks, when she was the National Player of the Year, and even in his passing, her relationship with the family remains close-knit.

It’s incredible to see that just moments after battling on the hardwood against one another, Ionescu, Parker, and the Bryant clan, were all enjoying a heartwarming meal together. That’s the type of impact Kobe Bryant had on basketball, and the relationships between his family and the two star players extend far beyond the scoreboard.

Ionescu led the Liberty with 17 points, 9 assists, and 8 rebounds, including her go-ahead shot late in the game as she approached a triple-double. Meanwhile, Parker was dominant for Chicago, leading both teams with her 21 points and 11 rebounds on the night, while playing a total of 29 minutes.