New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is happy with what he is seeing from Jasson Dominguez. Boone says he may keep Dominguez in the leadoff spot moving forward in the New York lineup.

“We'll see. The leadoff spot has been a strong point this year… It's possible, love his at bats right now,” Boone said about Dominguez, per SNY.

Dominguez had an incredible performance on Independence Day, hitting two home runs for the Yankees in a loss to the New York Mets. The Mets ended up with a 6-5 win, despite Dominguez posting three RBIs.

The Yankees are a reeling team. New York has a 48-40 record, and has tumbled into second place in the American League East in recent days.

Yankees need continued production from Jasson Dominguez

New York Yankees outfielder Jasson Dominguez (24) rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Athletics during the third inning at Sutter Health Park.
Ed Szczepanski-Imagn Images

The Yankees have had an up-and-down season, while trying to replace the production of Juan Soto. Dominguez is one of the club's most promising young prospects, as he has done well in the minors.

This season, he is having a solid year at the plate. Dominguez is hitting .271 at the plate with eight home runs. He also has 33 RBIs.

The Yankees need some players to help out Aaron Judge on offense. While Judge is having a pretty good year, a lot of the other Yankees are not consistent. Boone feels though that whomever has hit first has done well.

“I feel like whoever has been in there, I feel like Rice has done a good job. Goldie,” Boone added. “When I put him in there against lefties.”

New York has to find wins. The Yankees are in danger of missing the postseason, which would be completely unacceptable to fans. This team made the World Series last year, and Yankees fans want the club to win the championship this time around.

New York looks to pick up a win when they play the Mets again on Saturday. The Bronx Bombers are now tied for second in the AL East with Tampa. The teams are two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.

More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch during the ninth inning against the Athletics at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Luke Weaver says previous ‘feeling good’ claim may be a ‘lie’ nowSteve Silverman ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Marcus Stroman (0) walks off after being relieved during the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Marcus Stroman gives Juan Soto his flowersBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits a single against the Toronto Blue Jays during the seventh inning at Rogers Centre.
Yankees’ Aaron Judge drops ‘can’t panic’ advice after disaster vs. Blue JaysJordan Llanes ·
New York Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay watches batting practice prior to the game against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Blue Jays analyst Jamie Campbell roasted Michael Kay after sweep of the Yankees.
Toronto analyst roasts Yankees broadcaster Michael Kay after sweepYasmin Edañol ·
New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone walks to the dug out after making a pitching change against the Toronto Blue Jays during the fifth inning at Rogers Centre.
Aaron Boone’s message after brutal Yankees-Blue Jays seriesChristopher Hennessy ·
New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) pitches to the Toronto Blue Jays during the second inning at Rogers Centre.
Yankees’ Clarke Schmidt hits injured list after Blue Jays sweepChristopher Hennessy ·