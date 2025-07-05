New York Yankees manager Aaron Boone is happy with what he is seeing from Jasson Dominguez. Boone says he may keep Dominguez in the leadoff spot moving forward in the New York lineup.

“We'll see. The leadoff spot has been a strong point this year… It's possible, love his at bats right now,” Boone said about Dominguez, per SNY.

Aaron Boone was asked if Jasson Dominguez could stay in the leadoff spot moving forward: "We'll see. The leadoff spot has been a strong point this year… It's possible, love his at bats right now" pic.twitter.com/zhr14Lw4aZ — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) July 4, 2025

Dominguez had an incredible performance on Independence Day, hitting two home runs for the Yankees in a loss to the New York Mets. The Mets ended up with a 6-5 win, despite Dominguez posting three RBIs.

The Yankees are a reeling team. New York has a 48-40 record, and has tumbled into second place in the American League East in recent days.

Yankees need continued production from Jasson Dominguez

The Yankees have had an up-and-down season, while trying to replace the production of Juan Soto. Dominguez is one of the club's most promising young prospects, as he has done well in the minors.

This season, he is having a solid year at the plate. Dominguez is hitting .271 at the plate with eight home runs. He also has 33 RBIs.

The Yankees need some players to help out Aaron Judge on offense. While Judge is having a pretty good year, a lot of the other Yankees are not consistent. Boone feels though that whomever has hit first has done well.

“I feel like whoever has been in there, I feel like Rice has done a good job. Goldie,” Boone added. “When I put him in there against lefties.”

New York has to find wins. The Yankees are in danger of missing the postseason, which would be completely unacceptable to fans. This team made the World Series last year, and Yankees fans want the club to win the championship this time around.

New York looks to pick up a win when they play the Mets again on Saturday. The Bronx Bombers are now tied for second in the AL East with Tampa. The teams are two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays.