Dallas Wings former first round pick Lou Lopez Senechal has made the decision to sit out the 2025 WNBA season, the team announced on Monday. The former UConn women's basketball guard was selected fifth overall in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She did not make her debut in the WNBA until 2024, however, as she was recovering from an injury in 2023.

Lopez Senechal, 26, is the first Mexican-born player to be selected by a WNBA team in the draft. In 2024, Lopez Senechal appeared in 27 games with the Wings. She averaged just 4.6 minutes per outing, though, recording just under one point per game.

Still, Lopez Senechal was a first round pick for a reason. Dallas clearly believes in her potential. Her absence will deal the Wings a significant blow during the 2025 campaign.

Lou Lopez Senechal's reason for sitting out has not been revealed.

Dallas Wings preparing for 2025 WNBA season

The Wings still have high expectations for 2025. Dallas made a number of additions during the offseason, bringing in players such as Dijonai Carrington and NaLyssa Smith. The Wings have the first overall pick in the upcoming 2025 WNBA Draft as well.

Dallas did not reach the postseason in 2024 after making a deep playoff run during the 2023 campaign. Arike Ogunbowale and Satou Sabally previously led the Wings, but Dallas traded Sabally to the Phoenix Mercury this offseason. Nevertheless, the Wings will still rely on Ogunbowale to lead the team.

Additionally, the Wings hired a new head coach this offseason in Chris Koclanes. He is set to replace Latrice Trammell, who coached the team from 2023-2024.

A number of changes are coming to the team in 2025. Lou Lopez Senechal's decision to sit out the 2025 season is the most recent development. It will be intriguing to see if Dallas can make a run and return to the playoffs during the upcoming campaign.