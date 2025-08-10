ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings were defeated by the Washington Mystics on Sunday afternoon, losing by a final score of 91-78. Dallas held a 41-30 lead at the half before Washington answered with a big second half en route to the victory. Wings head coach Chris Koclanes feels as if the Wings can “play harder” at a more consistent level.

“Playing sharper… I think we can play harder,” Koclanes said of what the Wings can do better following Sunday's game. “I think we have another level. I think we play hard in spurts, I think we still let things affect us… I think we can play harder more consistently.”

It was a strong start for Dallas. No, the Wings weren't perfect in the first half, but they held a respectable 11-point lead. So, what led to the second half collapse?

“We have to put 40 minutes together, but, I think, when we get stops and can run and play out in the open floor we're better, of course,” Koclanes said. “We've got to find ways… First off, we need to get more stops. Period. Even when the ball goes through the hoop, we need to still find ways to generate the same type of pace and tempo and keep the ball moving from side to side.

“I think in the third quarter there, you're taking the ball out of the hoop a lot and then it just kind of slows you down… That's our growth area.”

The Wings have often remained competitive in contests this year. Yet, they are just 8-24 overall. The Wings have been wanting to start better — which they accomplished on Sunday — but the second half proved to be the team's downfall in the game.

In the end, it all boils down to consistency. The Wings are still attempting to develop that consistency and the future is bright. At the moment, though, this is a team that is still trying to figure everything out.

Dallas' next game is scheduled for Tuesday night in Indiana against the Fever. The Wings will then return home for a Friday night matchup with the Los Angeles Sparks.

