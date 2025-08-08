ARLINGTON, TX — The Dallas Wings are hoping to finish the 2025 season strong. Forward Maddy Siegrist recently returned from injury, something that will provide a boost. Before Friday night's game against the New York Liberty, Siegrist and other players were asked about their individual goals and performances for the rest of the 2025 campaign.

“For me personally, there's just a gratitude now every time I'm stepping on the court,” Siegrist told reporters. “Not that there wasn't before, but anytime you're out for an extended period of time it kind of reframes your mind. I just want to be the best I can be everyday, and knowing that's gonna be different everyday, just because, you know, everyone would love if you were the same player everyday, but that doesn't work. But just be sure to bring energy and effort on both sides of the ball.”

The Wings have endured a difficult overall season. There is hope for the future, though. One player who has also impressed is forward Haley Jones.

“I never think individually… A big goal of mine was really just getting back to feeling like myself and feeling confident in what I do,” Jones said. “I think with every game it's gotten better and I think… I'm finding myself and I'm hitting my stride.”

Jones was signed to a rest-of-season contract during the middle of the campaign. She has made the most of the opportunity. Guard Grace Berger is looking to accomplish a similar feat, as she is currently on her third seven-day contract of the '25 season with the Wings.

Has Berger been able to find an established role despite joining and leaving the team multiple times?

“I think so,” Berger responded. “I think there's people on the team that are really easy to play with. Paige (Bueckers), Arike (Ogunbowale), obviously, they already kind of have their play-style set… but it's really focused on attacking, moving the ball. You draw two, kick, get the best shot, pass up a good shot for a great shot. That's really what we've been working on so it's kind of easy to fit into that as someone that likes to play that way.”

The Wings' chances of reaching the postseason are slim — although anything is possible. Regardless, Siegrist, Jones and Berger could all factor into Dallas' plans for the future.