When one star comes back for the Dallas Wings, another goes down — potentially.

Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale is listed as questionable for Dallas' game Tuesday night in Indiana against the Fever, according to the team's injury report, shared by ClutchPoints' Joey Mistretta. Ogunbowale is dealing with a right knee injury, the report states.

Grant Afseth of Dallas Hoops Journal adds that Ogunbowale did not participate in shootaround on Tuesday.

The Wings did not provide any additional info about Ogunbowale's injury. She is coming off a 12-point performance against the Washington Mystics on Sunday, in which she shot 4-10 from the field with two assists and two steals. Dallas lost that game, 91-78.

At 8-24, the Wings are miles from the playoff pictures and have lost five straight games since their shocking win over the New York Liberty on July 28.

Paige Bueckers back in the fold for the Wings

Though Ogunbowale might miss Tuesday's game, presumptive Rookie of the Year Paige Bueckers is listed as available after dealing with a back injury that limited her in a game in New York last week and kept her out against the Liberty on August 8.

She then returned against the Mystics, scoring 17 points in the loss.

In terms of wins and losses, it's been a sharp fall for Bueckers, who is just months removed from winning a national championship at UConn. Now, she is 16 games under .500. Nevertheless, Bueckers has remained optimistic — at least outwardly — when talking about her new team.

“We're not getting blown out, we're competing in every single game,” she said Sunday, per Mistretta. “We're getting reps in pressure situations of playing together. A lot of us have never been in these situations before in the W. It just obviously builds confidence, builds trust and builds just a continuity of knowing that we're getting those reps.”

Dallas is 0-3 this season against Indiana, which is again playing without Caitlin Clark. Tip-off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse is set for 7:30 p.m. on ESPN.