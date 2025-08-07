The Dallas Wings recently traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx for Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson and Minnesota's 2027 second round pick. Samuelson was later waived. Will Dallas make any other moves before Thursday's WNBA trade deadline? A source told ClutchPoints that the Wings “may” attempt to make one more addition. However, the source referred to it as a “50/50” situation, meaning there are no guarantees anything will come to fruition.

The Wings are trying to acquire a small or power forward. If an addition is made, the Wings will likely bring in a forward barring unforeseen circumstances.

Dallas has already made multiple trades this season. The Wings have been one of the most active teams in terms of movement in the WNBA. Curt Miller — currently in his first season as the team's general manager — has been busy to say the least. It seems as if he will continue to at least try to make another move before the 3 PM EST deadline on Thursday.

The “50/50” element of the situation suggests the Wings are content moving forward as currently constructed. Dallas is rebuilding and they should have a respectable chance of landing a high draft pick — possibly a second consecutive No. 1 overall pick — in 2026.

People around the team have suggested that the Wings believe in their young core of players — led by Paige Bueckers, Aziaha James and Maddy Siegrist. It is also worth noting that despite the fact she will enter free agency following the '25 campaign, Arike Ogunbowale is not expected to be traded as ClutchPoints previously reported.

The Wings will be a team worth closely monitoring ahead of the trade deadline. Although the situation is uncertain, it wouldn't be surprising to see Dallas make one more move given how active the team has already been from a trade standpoint. Still, nothing is guaranteed to occur.