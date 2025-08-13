Bijan Robinson, Drake London and Michael Penix Jr. form an exciting offensive trio that has fans incredibly invested in the Atlanta Falcons going into the 2025-26 season. Though, the thing that could finally launch this squad back into the playoffs is its defense. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward and the Tennessee Titans experienced firsthand how disruptive this unit could be during Tuesday's joint practice.

The Falcons feasted on their upcoming preseason opponent, forcing several turnovers over the course of the afternoon. The secondary made an especially powerful impression on Tennessee's offense. Two-time Second-Team All-Pro safety Jessie Bates III secured a deflected pass and returned the interception for a touchdown. Former first-round draft pick Mike Hughes also found the end zone courtesy of a fumble recovery.

It was a brutal wake-up call for a Titans group that is likely to suffer through loads of adversity in 2025. They can learn from this outing, though. Meanwhile, the Falcons will hope to build on this stellar performance. Securing a defesnive identity is crucial, and while the organization invested a ton of assets to fortify the front-seven, the secondary is shaping up to be a considerable nuisance once again. Just ask Chig Okonkwo.

“Their secondary is really good,” the fourth-year Titans tight end said, per Josh Kendall of The Athletic. “The strength of their defense comes from their secondary. … It’s a great challenge for Cam seeing the different looks and going against those guys.”

What can the Falcons do with a new defensive voice?

Jessie Bates III brings vital stability and experience. Rookie Xavier Watts inspires a fair amount of optimism at the other safety spot, as he tries to leap above Super Bowl 56 champion Jordan Fuller. A.J. Terrell Jr. and Mike Hughes comprise a competent cornerback duo. The components of an effective secondary are in place. The burden is on new defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich to bring everything together this season.

There is hope that Bates and company will tally more than the 12 interceptions they posted in 2024-25. That goal will be even more attainable if the defensive line gets consistent pressure on the quarterback. Atlanta has made a visible effort to infuse more balance onto this roster. A superb practice against the Titans is not proof of a genuine breakthrough, but it is definitely better than the alternative.

The Falcons' defense will look to build more confidence and chemistry in Friday night's preseason showdown with Tennessee.