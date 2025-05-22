The Dallas Wings may have come up short in an 85-81 loss to the Minnesota Lynx, but rookie guard Paige Bueckers delivered a historic and emotional performance in her return to her home state. In just her third WNBA game, the 6-foot point guard tallied her first career double-double with 12 points and 10 assists, reaching a major milestone early in her professional journey.

Bueckers became the only third player in WNBA history to record a points and assist double-double within her first three games, joining Shoni Schimmel and Suzie McConnell Serio. She also became the second-fastest rookie in league history to achieve the feat, proving why she was selected with the number one overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft.

With this assist, Paige Bueckers officially recorded the first double-double of her WNBA career! No better place to do it than at home 🧡 pic.twitter.com/Q1XchEXxef — WNBA (@WNBA) May 22, 2025

The Target Center crowd had plenty of reasons to cheer her on. A Minnesota native, the 22-year-old grew up in Edina and starred at Hopkins High School, where she became one of the most celebrated high school players in the country. After a standout collegiate career at UConn, where she was known for her clutch play and basketball IQ, the former Husky returned to the very arena where she once watched her childhood idols play.

Dallas opened the game with intensity and built a solid lead in the first quarter. The Bueckers controlled the tempo, orchestrated the offense, and found her teammates in stride. But Minnesota rallied behind a dominant 28-point performance from Napheesa Collier, eventually pulling ahead and holding off the Wings in the closing minutes.

Still, the rookie’s homecoming was a night to remember. Her vision, poise, and ability to rise to the moment stood out, even in defeat. Through her first three games, she is averaging 13.6 points, 6.6 assists, 4.6 rebounds, and 1.6 steals per game, numbers that already place her among the league’s top newcomers.

To honor her return, the city of Hopkins symbolically renamed itself “Paige Bueckers, Minnesota” for the day. The gesture captured just how much pride the state feels for one of its brightest stars.

The Wings may still be searching for their first win of the season, but with their young leader at the helm, their future looks promising.