The Dallas Wings had won just one out of their last seven WNBA games, and were firmly the underdogs when they took on the New York Liberty. However, led by the likes of Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings handed them their second straight loss.

Bueckers, who returned with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, did not just stack up a big statline. She also compelled NBA Centel to move away from parody to post some genuine praise.

The parody sports account posted a clip of Bueckers showing off some mean handles before draining a 2-pointer. Isolated against veteran Stephanie Talbot, Bueckers pulled off some mean stepovers before leaving Talbot on her ankles and draining a perfect shot from just inside the 3-point line.

“PAIGE BUECKERS WITH THE HANDLES 🔥🔥🔥,” Centel wrote as the caption of the post. The Wings eventually landed a 92-82 win, with Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale each putting up 20 points.

PAIGE BUECKERS WITH THE HANDLES 🔥🔥🔥 — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) July 29, 2025

Ogunbowale also put up a career-high 14 assists and led the charge right from tip-off. The Wings had built a huge 85-62 lead after three quarters, with Ogunbowale becoming the first player in WNBA history to at least 15 points and 10 assists in a single half.

In the postgame presser, Bueckers downplayed her own role and instead lauded Ogunbowale for her balanced play and court command.

“It's a ‘what have you done for me lately' league … the story should be about her,” she said. The firm favorite to land the Rookie of the Year award, Bueckers has averaged 18.2 points, 5.5 assists and four rebounds per game, shooting at almost 34% from the three-point zone.

The Wings had come into this game off the back of two straight losses and currently have the third-worst record in the WNBA this season (8-19). Things have surely taken time to click, but Bueckers and company will be delighted with not just the win, but also the dominant way in which it came.