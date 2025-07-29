The Dallas Wings had won just one out of their last seven WNBA games, and were firmly the underdogs when they took on the New York Liberty. However, led by the likes of Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale, the Wings handed them their second straight loss.

Bueckers, who returned with 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals, did not just stack up a big statline. She also compelled NBA Centel to move away from parody to post some genuine praise.

The parody sports account posted a clip of Bueckers showing off some mean handles before draining a 2-pointer. Isolated against veteran Stephanie Talbot, Bueckers pulled off some mean stepovers before leaving Talbot on her ankles and draining a perfect shot from just inside the 3-point line.

“PAIGE BUECKERS WITH THE HANDLES 🔥🔥🔥,” Centel wrote as the caption of the post. The Wings eventually landed a 92-82 win, with Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale each putting up 20 points.

Ogunbowale also put up a career-high 14 assists and led the charge right from tip-off. The Wings had built a huge 85-62 lead after three quarters, with Ogunbowale becoming the first player in WNBA history to at least 15 points and 10 assists in a single half. 

In the postgame presser, Bueckers downplayed her own role and instead lauded Ogunbowale for her balanced play and court command.

“It's a ‘what have you done for me lately' league … the story should be about her,” she said. The firm favorite to land the Rookie of the Year award, Bueckers has averaged 18.2 points, 5.5 assists and four rebounds per game, shooting at almost 34% from the three-point zone.

The Wings had come into this game off the back of two straight losses and currently have the third-worst record in the WNBA this season (8-19). Things have surely taken time to click, but Bueckers and company will be delighted with not just the win, but also the dominant way in which it came.

More Dallas Wings News
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) walks off the court after the game against the New York Liberty at College Park Center.
Wings flexes Paige Bueckers’ bonkers top 10 feat in 2025 WNBA seasonMiguel La Torre ·
Dallas Wings guard Arike Ogunbowale (24) follows through on a shot against the New York Liberty during the first half at College Park Center.
Wings’ Arike Ogunbowale can’t stop dropping dimes en route to new career-highJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers (5) looks to move the ball to the basket against the New York Liberty during the first half at College Park Center.
Paige Bueckers hits nasty mid-range shot vs. LibertyDavid Yapkowitz ·
Liberty Sabrina Ionescu and Wings Paige Bueckers both smiling.
Sabrina Ionescu delivers unsurprised response to Paige Bueckers’ WNBA successJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Wings guard DiJonai Carrington (21), guard Paige Bueckers (5), guard Grace Berger (9) and center Li Yueru (28) walk down the court during the second quarter against the Golden State Valkyries at Chase Center.
Wings’ Paige Bueckers set to return vs. Liberty after missing Aces gameJoey Mistretta ·
Dallas Wings head coach Chris Koclanes reacts against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half at College Park Center.
How Dallas Wings plan to fix their alarming layup strugglesJoey Mistretta ·