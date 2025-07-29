Dallas Wings' star Arike Ogunbowale looked fresh against the New York Liberty. She scored 20 points and achieved a career high 14 assists as the Wings defeated the defending champions 92-82.

Now she is on the cusp of looking fresh, donning a new pair of Nikes in her name. On Tuesday, Nike Basketball posted on their X page a new set of Kobe 5 Protro PE designed for Ogunbowale.

Ogunbowale's season has been marred by injury. She recently suffered a torn thumb ligament in her left hand. Meanwhile, the Wings are 8-19 and in last place in the WNBA Western Conference.

For Ogunbowale, she has emerged as one of the Wings' most established veteran players. She is an effective scorer, tantamount playmaker and leader, and has a unique ability to perform in the clutch.

Furthermore, she is serving as a mentor to Paige Bueckers in her first season. As a result, being given her own Nike shoe is fitting.

Not only that, Ogunbowale is etching her name alongside her idol.

Arike Ogunbowale and her admiration Kobe Bryant 

Ogunbowale's was a huge fan of Kobe Bryant. In 2018, she made national headlines when she hit two game winning shots for Notre Dame in the Final Four.

Ogunbowale hit a buzzer beater against UConn in the Final Four. Then, she followed suit in the title game against Mississippi State.

Bryant reached out to Ogunbowale on social media to congratulate her. Later, he surprised her during an appearance on the “Ellen DeGeneres Show”.

He gifted her with two jerseys signed by him, one of which was for her dog, whom she named “Kobe”.

From there, both remained in contact as Ogunbowale's career ascended. He provided her with advice and encouragement.

After Bryant's death in 2020, Ogunbowale continued to pay homage to him. She has a tattoo of his iconic logo.

