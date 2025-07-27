During the Dallas Wings’ 106-80 loss to the Las Vegas Aces on Sunday, a jumbotron display at College Park Center in Arlington accidentally showcased fans holding a “Nola for HC” sign — an apparent reference to Wings assistant coach Nola Henry. The sign appeared during an in-game segment intended to highlight fan engagement, drawing swift attention on social media.

“The Jumbotron at the Wings arena just displayed fans with a ‘Nola for HC’ sign…” reported ClutchPoints Wings beat reporter Joey Mistretta on X, formerly Twitter.

Henry, currently in her second season with the Wings, has earned praise from players for her basketball IQ and connection with the roster. Wings star guard Arike Ogunbowale previously said Henry is “young, she’s hungry, she has a really great basketball mind,” while choosing not to directly evaluate current head coach Chris Koclanes’ performance earlier this season.

Koclanes, in his first year leading the Wings, has acknowledged a rocky start.

“Poor,” he said previously about the start of the 2025 campaign. “Just trying to figure it out and it just seems like we can’t get everybody on the same page. I’m not going to make excuses … it starts with me and it starts with our staff. I’m not gonna make excuses and I’m gonna continue to show up for them and continue to serve them and put them in positions. We will continue to fight and believe and we will turn the tide.”

Dallas fell to 7-19 with Sunday’s loss, remaining 12th in the WNBA standings. The defeat was Dallas’ sixth in the last seven games.

The Aces dominated Sunday’s contest behind Jackie Young’s 24 points and a balanced offensive attack that saw six players score in double figures, per Field Level Media.

The Wings played without rookie star Paige Bueckers, who was held out for rest as part of a four-games-in-seven-days stretch.

As frustration builds among the Dallas fanbase, Sunday’s sign incident highlighted growing calls for change, adding another layer to ongoing scrutiny of Koclanes’ tenure in Dallas.