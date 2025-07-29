ARLINGTON, TX — Arike Ogunbowale has endured a difficult 2025 season, but you wouldn't know it by the way she played on Monday night against a talented New York Liberty team. Ogunbowale led the way with 20 points and 14 assists while also only recording one turnover. Paige Bueckers also scored 20 points as the Dallas Wings defeated New York by a final score of 92-82. Ogunbowale's 14 assists set her new career-high for a single game, as her previous mark was 13.

“In us simplifying the offense, we kind of know where each other is going to be now,” Ogunbowale told reporters after the game. “Building that chemistry where, we know where our fours are gonna be, our fives, you know, the rest of the guards on the court. Just learning each other, just day by day we're learning each other and building that with all 11 players and I think that's showing on the court.”

Ogunbowale's first half of the season was forgettable, but she is beginning to display her All-Star potential in the second half.

“Just my teammates, they always have my back,” Ogunbowale said of playing better in recent action. “Regardless of what happened in the first half, we've been looking at it as if this is a new season, new start, scratch everything that happened and just move on from that. That's what I've been doing, that's what the team's been doing… Just focus on the present.”

The Wings enjoyed a strong start. Bueckers told reporters that Dallas emphasized starting strong, and the team certainly accomplished the goal.

“We were just trying to have a fast start and come out strong,” Bueckers said. “Deflect and make everything hard for them on defense and then get out in transition and run and attack and be on the aggressive end on offense. So, we were moving the ball, we were getting good shots within our offense.

“And then we were making catches difficult… We were good in our rotations on defense. So we're proud of the start.”

The Wings will have an off day on Tuesday before their next contest on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Dream.